GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s no better way to shake off the candy coma you’re probably in after Halloween than by exploring everything West Michigan has to offer this weekend.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Nov. 3:

Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Cultural Heritage Festival

The Grand Rapids Public Museum has brought back a favorite event that will take place Saturday.

The Cultural Heritage Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature food, performances, presentations and more on multiple different cultures.

Details on the event can be found here.

Family fun event at GVSU

A fun event for the whole family is being held at Grand Valley State University this Saturday.

Energizing Our Weekend will provide families the chance to participate in several interactive sessions on renewable energy and sustainability.

Check out the itinerary by clicking here.

Job Fair at the Woodland Mall

The Woodland Mall is offering you the chance to find a job in one of 25 different storefronts.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, you can check out part-time, full-time and seasonal positions across a variety of retailers located inside the mall.

You can find more information by clicking here.

West MI Potter’s Guild Fall Show & Sale

The West Michigan Potter’s Guild will be hosting its Fall Show and Sale this weekend.

You will have Friday and Saturday chances to peruse dozens of items all made by local artists and possibly even purchase your favorites.

Click here for more information.

Peppa Pig at Miller Auditorium

Everyone’s favorite cartoon British pig will be heading to the Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo on Saturday.

Peppa Pig: Sing Along Party will provide your kids with all of the show’s favorite songs and dances. All of the classic characters will be there as well.

Tickets can be found here.

Grand Rapids Comic Con

DeVos Place will host the 10th annual Grand Rapids Comic Con starting Friday.

The three-day event will have plenty to see, including cosplayers, comic book collections and so much more. Acting legend George Takei will also be making an appearance along with Tom Kenny, the voice of Spongebob Squarepants and so many more.

Get your tickets here.

Seniors Health & Wellness Expo

Calvary Church in Grand Rapids is hosting a Seniors Health and Wellness Expo this Friday.

More than 50 different organizations will gather in one place for you to have your questions answered regarding a variety of topics, from medical to financial decisions.

More information can be found here.

KalamaTopia 2023

KalamaTopia is back for another year this Friday night.

The outdoor market will kick off the holiday season in style and feature items from local makers. It is free to attend and look around.

Check out the details here.

Saugatuck Film Festival

The Saugatuck Film Festival returns this Saturday at the Saugatuck Women’s Club.

Over $2,500 worth of prize money will be handed out to the top films at this year’s festival. There will also be a special Q&A with some of the top artists and filmmakers.

Get your tickets by clicking here.

Freedom Village’s Annual Bazaar

Freedom Village in Holland will host its annual bazaar on Friday.

You will find books, antiques, jewelry and so much more in this bazaar-style market that is free to attend. You must RSVP beforehand to attend.

Click here for details.