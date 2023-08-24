A photo provided by the city of Battle Creek of the Backyard Burgers and Brews Festival.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The hot weather this week is just preparing us for the hot events happening this weekend.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Aug. 25:

Polish Harvest Festival

Calder Plaza will play host to three days of celebrating Polish culture.

The Polish Harvest Festival will include live music, plenty of family-friendly activities and, of course, some delicious eats.

You can find more information on the festival here.

Ukraine Independence Rally

A rally will be held in downtown Grand Rapids on Sunday to celebrate Ukrainian independence.

The Ukrainian Independence Day Rally will begin at noon at Rosa Parks Circle, where guest speakers will address the crowd along with live music.

Click here for details.

Summer Dance Festival

The second annual Summer Dance Festival begins this Friday.

The two-day event will be put on by members of the Grand Rapids Ballet at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre. You will have the chance to learn a variety of dance styles there as well.

For more information, click here.

Burning Foot Beer Festival

The Burning Foot Beer Festival returns this weekend at Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.

Celebrate all things beer, beach, art and music, and ring out the end of summer in style.

Click here for more information.

Birds and Bagels at Blandford Nature Center

The early bird gets the worm — or, in this case, a bagel.

The Blandford Nature Center is hosting Birds and Bagels this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Enjoy some quality bird watching with a fresh bagel from Bagel Kitchen.

More information on the event can be found here.

Music and art festival at Monroe Skate Park

Head on down to Monroe Skate Park this Saturday and Sunday for the second annual Return to the River Festival.

The fest will celebrate both local art and music. It is completely free to attend, and it will feature circus performers and food trucks as well.

You can find more information here.

28th Street Metro Cruise

The 28th Street Metro Cruise car show is back in Wyoming Friday and Saturday.

Some changes this year will allow visitors to check out more of the cars and enjoy everything the event has to offer.

If you’d like to learn more, click here.

Bark in the Park in Holland

Windmill Island Gardens in Holland is celebrating the dog days of August with a Bark in the Park event.

Dog owners are encouraged to bring their pets to the gardens and allow them to enjoy all that the event has to offer. There will be booths set up for owners to check out along with food and ice cream trucks.

Find out more by clicking here.

Hudsonville Community Fair

The city of Hudsonville is looking to give the community the chance to come together this week.

The “Biggest Little Fair in Michigan” returns to Park Avenue, where you can check out the rides, live stock shows and exhibits and of course eat the fair favorite foods.

Click here for more information.

Backyard Burgers and Brews Festival in Battle Creek

The 8th annual Backyard Burgers and Brews Festival is back in Battle Creek.

This Saturday, all of downtown will be filled with live music, beer tents and plenty of juicy, mouthwatering burgers from local establishments.

You can plan out your visit by clicking here.