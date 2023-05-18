GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new exhibit is coming to the Grand Rapids Public Museum, and there are plenty of outdoor activities to partake in now that the weather has shaped up nicely.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of May 19:

Mastodon exhibit at GRPM

A mastodon skeleton was unearthed last summer by a Kent County Drain Commission crew in Grant Township. Now, it will be displayed at GRPM.

The Clapp Family Mastodon will officially be on exhibit starting Saturday and will pair with other items in the museum’s “Ice Age: Michigan’s Frozen Secrets” exhibit.

Eighth annual Milan Miracle Tournament

Hudsonville High School is hosting the eighth annual Milan Miracle Baseball and Softball Tournament this Saturday.

Schools from across the area will be there competing in a family-friendly environment. Proceeds raised will go towards the Milan Miracle Foundation, which funds childhood cancer research.

The tournament starts at 10 a.m. You can find more information by emailing Jlanphe@hpseagles.net or by calling 616.669.1500 ext. 2462.

Prom with a Purpose

The Momentum Center is holding the sixth annual Prom with a Purpose this Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is designed to give everyone a chance at going to prom in a welcoming and inclusive environment. Along with the prom, there will be food, music and a silent auction.

Roll’N Out Food Truck Fest

This Sunday, head on down to the largest food truck festival in all of West Michigan for the fifth annual Roll’N Out Food Truck Fest.

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy tastings from dozens of trucks and enjoy some live music as well. You can also earn $5 in Food Truck Bucks by bringing in items needed at Kids’ Food Basket.

Sneaker Nutz Shoe Convention

DeVos Place is the site of the Sneaker Nutz Shoe Convention this weekend.

Enjoy shopping or browsing a long list of one-of-a-kind footwear. Live music and raffles will also keep the energy going.

Parents’ Night Out at Fowling Warehouse

Looking for a night off from the kids? You may want to check out the Fowling Warehouse this Friday.

For $15, parents can enjoy pizza and a salad bar while engaging in conversations with other parents. If you’re in need of a sitter, there is a conjoined Kids’ Night Out as well.

Local Spins Fest at Studio Park

The Local Spins Fest returns to Grand Rapids this Saturday at Studio Park.

Six bands will take over the stage as part of the festivities to honor the music website’s 11th anniversary. From every ticket sold, $1 will go toward supporting anti-poverty programs in the Grand Rapids area.

Lanterns on the Lake

The city of Portage is hosting Lanterns on the Lake this Saturday night.

It’s a way for people to honor their loved ones with a lamp that contains a special message and will be placed on the water at Ramona Park. There will also be live music.

Grand Haven Kite Festival

The Grand Haven Kite Festival is this weekend at the Grand Haven State Park.

Enjoy two days at the beach and a sky full of kites. You will even have the chance to try out your own kite while larger ones fly overhead.

Kalamazoo Reptile Expo

The Kalamazoo Reptile Expo returns to the Kalamazoo County Expo Center this Saturday.

Starting at 10 a.m., enjoy looking at, petting or even purchasing a long line of exotic reptiles and other pets.

