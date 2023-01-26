GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fans of movies and music will have their fair share of events to partake in across West Michigan.

Even if films and tunes aren’t your things, there are still plenty of events happening in your area. Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Jan. 27:

Harry Potter with GR Symphony

Wands at the ready! The Grand Rapids Symphony will be showing the final two installments in the Harry Potter franchise with a live orchestra.

Both parts of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” will be played for the audience in their entirety and will be joined by the symphony playing along.

Tickets for the concerts at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids can be purchased by clicking here.

Shrek Rave at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

If you want to listen to the songs made famous by the “Shrek” franchise with other fans of the ogre, then head to GLC Live at 20 Monroe this Saturday for Shrek Rave.

Organizers travel across the country to bring people the experience to as many people as they can. In their own words, “It’s dumb just come have fun. Who cares?”

The rave is for those 21 and older. Find more information on the event here.

Monster Truck Wars in Battle Creek

Monster trucks will be taking over the Kellogg Arena this weekend with two back-to-back shows.

On Saturday, Monster Truck Wars will bring fun for the whole family in Battle Creek. Gates will open at 11 a.m. with shows starting at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets for Monster Truck Wars can be found here.

Snow Cornhole tournament in Muskegon

Downtown Muskegon will be the place for a snow cornhole tournament as part of Snowfest 2023.

Teams of two will compete against each other starting at 10 a.m. with winners having chances to take home trophies and even cash prizes. Registration for the event opens at Legends Bar & Grille at 9 a.m.

Registration is $40 per team and can be purchased here.

Cookie decorating class in Muskegon

The Muskegon Market and Merchantile will hold a cookie decorating class this Sunday starting at 3 p.m.

The class will teach you how to design cookies in four distinct winter-themed ways. After you create your cookies, you will be able to enjoy them and take them home.

Tickets are $45 per person and can be bought by clicking here.