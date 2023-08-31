GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An extra day off this week for most will allow more time to be spent enjoying West Michigan’s events.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Sept. 1:

GRPL Story Walk

Starting Friday, you will have the chance to enjoy a book in the great outdoors with the help of the Grand Rapids Public Library.

The Read.Walk.Talk story path has been installed at Ken-O-Sha Park and families can use it to immerse themselves in the book “Senorita Mariposa” by Ben Gundersheimer.

You can check out more on the path and learn how to pick up a copy of the book by clicking here.

Muskegon Polish Festival

One week after the Grand Rapids Polish Festival, the party continues celebrating Polish culture in Muskegon.

The festival goes from Friday to Saturday in Hackley Park. Enjoy traditional foods, dancing, music and more.

Tickets are just $10 and you can find them here.

Fungi and Foraging Festival in Delton

The first annual Fungi and Foraging Festival will be held in Delton this weekend.

The three-day festival will celebrate foraging for mushrooms, wild edibles and medicinal plants. There will be live music and vendors, and you will also be able to hear from experts on foraging.

Click here for more information.

Open racing event in Belding

3 Balls Racing is holding an open-track event this Labor Day weekend in Belding.

Grattan Raceway will play host to the two-day event designed for racers of all skill levels and all makes of vehicles.

More information can be found here.

GrandCon Gaming Convention

GrandCon, the regional tabletop gaming convention, returns to Grand Rapids this weekend at the DeVos Convention Center.

Hear from game designers, check out some incredible vendors and meet other gaming fans from across the Midwest. There will also be live entertainment and event tournaments to take part in or enjoy.

To purchase passes and to check out more on the event, click here.

Chloe Bailey at The Intersection

Five-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer Chloe Bailey is set to hit the stage in Grand Rapids Saturday night.

The “Do It” singer will be performing at The Intersection with her “In Pieces Tour,” her first as a headliner.

Tickets are on sale and can be found here.

Pro Wrestling in Grand Rapids

IPW Wrestling comes to town this Saturday at the Patterson Ice Arena.

IPW Redemption will showcase some of the wrestling federation’s top performers including Jumal Kyng, TDG, Stella Buho and more.

For tickets, click here.

Meerkat Mania at John Ball Zoo

John Ball Zoo will be holding a three-day celebration for all things meerkats this weekend.

From Saturday to Monday, enjoy live music, specialty foods and animal activities to help raise awareness for meerkat conservation efforts.

You can find more information by clicking here.

Labor Day Comedy Jam

Comedian Rickey Smiley will be bringing his friends with him to DeVos Performance Hall on Saturday for an evening of laughs.

The Labor Day Comedy Jam will start at 8 p.m. and feature acts from Smiley, Joe Torry, Kenny Howell and Bruh Man.

Check out tickets here.

Labor Day events across West Michigan

And of course, there is plenty to do to celebrate Labor Day this weekend across West Michigan.

Check out the full list of events happening up and down the west side of the state here.