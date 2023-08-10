GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are too many events happening this weekend across West Michigan to keep track of. Luckily for you, we have you covered.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Aug. 11:

Grand Rapids Mac and Cheese Festival

Head on over to LMCU Ballpark this Saturday for the first-ever Grand Rapids Mac and Cheese Festival.

Over 20 vendors will be in attendance to provide their take on the comfort food. Beer, live music and other activities will be at the festival for you to enjoy.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

Watch meteors in Lowell

Spend the night and part of the morning, with the Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association to watch the Perseid meteor shower.

The James C. Veen Observatory will host the overnight event from 9 p.m. Saturday to 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Telescopes will capture showers along with Jupiter and Saturn, which will become visible.

More information can be found here.

Meet the Budweiser Clydesdales in Grand Rapids

You will have the opportunity to meet some of the most iconic beverage mascots of all time this weekend.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will be in West Michigan from Thursday through Saturday as part of its partnership with Folds of Honor.

You can see the famous horses for yourself by clicking here.

Renaissance Faire at Mill Creek Days

Mill Creek Days are back in Comstock Park and with that comes the return of the Renaissance Faire.

The event will take over Dwight Lyndell Park starting Thursday and will last until Saturday. It will celebrate all things medieval including sword demonstrations from Jerry Berg with the Swordsmanship Museum and Academy.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

40th annual Sand Sculpture Contest

The 40th annual Sand Sculpture Contest returns to Grand Haven City Beach this Saturday.

Not only will you have the chance to check out the incredible sculptures in person, but also try and create one yourself.

Click here for more details.

Zeeland Chalk Festival

The annual Chalk Fest comes to Zeeland this Friday at the corner of Main and Elm Street.

You can check out the artists behind the art displays from 1 to 4 p.m. and then check out the final products until 8 p.m. There will also be games, food trucks and live music.

More information can be found here.

Great Lakes Surf Festival

Surfing fans will be out at Pere Marquette Beach in full force for the Great Lakes Surf Festival.

Not only will there be plenty of surfing going on in the waters to check out, but there will also be 40-plus vendors selling all sorts of items for you to peruse.

Click here for more details.

Kalamazoo Community Youth Fair and Family Festival

On Saturday, take part in the Kalamazoo County Youth Fair and Family Festival.

Not only will you be able to enjoy all of the traditional fair festivities, but there will also be an exclusive Taylor Swift experience.

You can find more information here.

Cornhole tournament in Bridgman

The Bridgman Open-Air Market will be hosting a cornhole tournament Sunday morning benefitting the Wounded Warrior Project.

Teams can enter for just $20 and compete for bragging rights and to raise awareness of the cause.

More information can be found here.

South Haven Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast

The Rotary Club of South Haven is hosting its 50th Airport Fly-In Pancake Breakfast this Sunday.

Along with breakfast, you will also get the chance to enjoy an air show, a car show and so much more.

Click here for details.