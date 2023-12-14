GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan is home to so many incredible things, none more incredible than all of the events you can check out this weekend.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Dec. 15:

Figure skating show in GR

The Greater Grand Rapids Figure Skating Club is holding its holiday showcase this Saturday.

Head on down to the Patterson Ice Center starting at 11 a.m. to check out some of the top figure skaters performing.

More information and tickets can be found here.

Figure skating show in Kalamazoo

Upset you can’t make the trip to Grand Rapids for some figure skating? Have no fear!

The Greater Kalamazoo Skating Association is holding its own holiday show at the WIngs Event Center at 7 p.m.

You can check out more about this event by clicking here.

Donuts with Santa

Santa will be taking a break from checking his lists on Saturday with a trip to Bowerman Blueberries Farm Market.

You can meet the man himself, snap some pictures and enjoy fresh blueberry donuts when you’re all done.

For details, click here.

Kalamazoo Reptile Expo

The Kalamazoo Reptile Expo is back for another weekend.

On Saturday, you can buy, sell and trade a variety of reptiles, amphibians and other exotic pets.

Click here for more information.

Play a game of life-sized Candyland

Everyone’s favorite confection-focused board game is coming to life this weekend thanks to the Kalamazoo Public Library.

A life-size version of Candyland is coming to the library this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You and your group will be able to play the game as if you were Princess Frostine or Lord Licorice.

You can find more information by clicking here.

Inaugural Filipino Celebration in Muskegon

The Muskegon Area District Library is celebrating Filipino heritage this Saturday.

The inaugural Filipino Celebration and Exhibit will take place at the Norton Shores branch starting at 2 p.m. There will be music, food and other traditions for you to learn about and enjoy.

Click here for more information.

Griffins take on the Texas Stars

The Grand Rapids are getting in the holiday spirit with this Friday’s game against the Texas Stars.

Along with some great hockey, $2 hot dogs and beer, the team will also be giving away Cousin Griffy bobbleheads to fans in attendance.

You can get your tickets to the game by clicking here.

Festivus Light Tour

Check out all of the best holiday light decorations in Grand Rapids with a few adult beverages.

Grand Rapids Beer Tours is hosting a Festivus Light Tour this holiday season, with the next tour happening this Saturday. You will ride in a bus and check out all of the best sites.

Grab your tickets here.

Meet reindeer at Frederik Meijer Gardens

Some of Santa’s reindeer are making a stop in West Michigan this Saturday.

You can meet and greet the animals at Michigan’s Farm Garden at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park from 1 to 4 p.m.

Click here for more details.

Grand Rapids Christmas Bar Crawl

Another weekend, another great bar crawl for Beer City!

The Official Christmas Bar Crawl hits downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday. You will get free drink tickets along with exclusive deals and admission at several venues, including The B.O.B.

You can get tickets and find more information by clicking here.