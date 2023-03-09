GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Even a week before St. Patrick’s Day, there is reason to feel lucky thanks to all of the events happening in West Michigan.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of March 10:

LaughFest 2023

LaughFest 2023 kicked off Wednesday and there is still plenty to see throughout the weekend.

Over 50 free and ticketed shows will be held across much of West Michigan including in Grand Rapids, Holland and Lowell. Some of the comedians include Tig Notaro and Daphnique Springs.

Additional details and tickets can be found here.

Dropkick Murphys at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Arguably one of the most popular Celtic bands, the Dropkick Murphys will be taking over Grand Rapids on Sunday night.

The band will be taking the stage at GLC Live at 20 Monroe starting at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $66.

You can plan your pre-St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and buy tickets to the concert by clicking here.

LEGO Mania 2023 at Northview High School

The Northview Band Boosters are inviting the community to participate in a slew of events centered around everyone’s favorite plastic blocks on Saturday.

Known as LEGO Mania 2023, there will be a few competitions surrounding the colorful bricks including speed building and creative creations. The proceeds raised by the event will benefit the Northview High School band.

Tickets are $5 per person or $20 for a family. Click here for details.

St. Patrick’s Day Parades

Three St. Patrick’s Day Parades will be taking place this Saturday in Grand Rapids, Holland and Kalamazoo.

Grand Rapids’ will be held in front of Veteran’s Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Holland’s will begin at noon and will take over the downtown area. and Kalamazoo’s will start at 11 a.m. for the 21st time.

Kalamazoo Motorcycle Swap Meet & Show

The 50th annual Kalamazoo Motorcycle Swap Meet and Show will take over the Wings Event Center Sunday.

The show will give guests the chance to meet vendors, sell and buy equipment and other novelties used in the motorcycle community. The show will be held from 10 .m. to 4 p.m.

More information can be found here.

Maple Sugar Festival in Kalamazoo

On Saturday, head to the Kalamazoo Nature Center and participate in the annual Maple Sugar Festival.

This will be the 58th festival that celebrates the beginning steps to making syrup as well as the start of the maple sugaring season. Events at the festival include a pancake breakfast, farm tours and live music.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Free Dinner & Movie Night in Grand Haven

The Momentum Center in Grand Haven will be hosting its monthly Dinner and Movie Night this Friday.

The movie this month will be Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” from 2022. The meal will be served at 5 p.m. and the film will be played shortly thereafter at 6 p.m. at the Momentum Center.

Ada Village hosts Leprechaun Hunt

There are several hidden leprechauns in Ada Village that need to be found this Friday.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., join a group and hunt for them using a map and have a chance at winning a free leprechaun ice cream sandwich from the Ada Village General Store. You will also need to grab a golden coin and a special necklace before beginning the search.

You can find more information by clicking here.

5th Annual MuskeCon

MuskeCon returns to Muskegon for the fifth time at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center this Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., enjoy a plethora of vendors selling collectibles, art and other handmade goods. Cosplaying is encouraged.

Tickets are $5 and kids under 12 get in for free. Click here for details.