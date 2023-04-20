A 2016 image of runners participating in the Kalamazoo Marathon at the Borgess Run.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The return of some iconic events highlights the weekend planner this week.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of April 21:

Weird Beer Weekend

Brewery Vivant in Grand Rapids is hosting what it calls Weird Beer Weekend starting Thursday.

The four-day event will showcase “bizarre” and “mind-blowing” beverages inspired by the brewers at Vivant. New food items will also be served.

The event is free to attend and you can find more information here.

Whitecaps return home for weekend series

The West Michigan Whitecaps return home to LMCU Ballpark this weekend to play a six-game series against the Dayton Dragons.

The Whitecaps are 6-4 through the first 10 games of the season and look to continue the good start this weekend. Friday, Saturday and Sunday all have specialty $1 promotions.

To buy tickets or check out the promotions this weekend, click here.

Shred Day at LMCU Ballpark

If you’re looking for a way to shred up to six Bankers-Box-sized boxes of sensitive information this weekend, then head on down to LMCU Ballpark for Shred Day.

From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., enjoy the luxury of having all of your documents and other unwanted paper items shredded and disposed of.

More information on the event can be found here.

’90s Bar Crawl at the BOB

Party like it’s 1999 this weekend at the BOB this Saturday.

From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., enjoy the festivities of the I Love the 90s Bash Bar Crawl. Guests will receive access to drink specials to several establishments, a T-shirt and a slap bracelet.

Tickets are $20 if purchased at the door and you can find more information on the event by clicking here.

Lantern Festival at John Ball Zoo

John Ball Zoo is unveiling a unique experience for everyone starting this week.

The Grand Rapids Lantern Festival at John Ball Zoo on April 18, 2023. (Emily Linnert/WOOD TV8) The Grand Rapids Lantern Festival at John Ball Zoo on April 18, 2023. (Emily Linnert/WOOD TV8) The Grand Rapids Lantern Festival at John Ball Zoo on April 18, 2023. (Emily Linnert/WOOD TV8)

The Grand Rapids Lantern Festival will feature hundreds of handcrafted Chinese lanterns for guests to fully immerse themselves in.

The Festival is already underway and will run through June 11.

Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon is back this year and will be returning the full marathon race as well.

Races will be held on Saturday and Sunday and live music, food trucks and other activities will also be present at the race.

Click here for more information.

Joe Gatto at Miller Auditorium

Joe Gatto will bring his comedic stylings to the Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo this Friday night.

One of the stars of “Impractical Jokers” comes to West Michigan on his Night of Comedy tour.

Doors open at 7 p.m., you can find tickets to the show here.

Hope College hosts dance showcase

Hope College will be holding its Spring Student Dance Showcase this Saturday night.

Starting at 6 p.m., see the choreography across different specialties of dance from the students in the dance department.

The event is free to attend and the public is encouraged to be there.

Holland Vintage Flea Market

This Sunday, enjoy over 40 vendors dawning the Mitten Vintage Flea Market in Holland.

Over 1,000 pieces of clothing, sneakers and accessories will be up for sale along with a group of food trucks.

Admission is free and the event runs from noon to 6 p.m.

International Festival of Cultures at Ferris State

The Office of International Education at Ferris State University is hosting the return of its in-person International Festival of Cultures this Sunday.

Displays highlighting a variety of countries as well as two dozen different dishes from across the globe will be the main attraction.

The event will be held from 1-5 p.m. in the David L. Eisler Center ballrooms.