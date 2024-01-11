GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mother Nature may make it a bit difficult to get outside this weekend, but if you can, there’s a lot to enjoy in West Michigan.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Jan. 12:

MLK Day Hoops Classic at Ottawa Hills

Some of the best high school basketball teams will be heading to Ottawa Hills High School this Saturday for the annual MLK Day Hoops Classic.

There will be five games held at the gym and you can check them all out for just $10.

Celebrate MLK Day at Muskegon Art Museum

On Monday, the Muskegon Art Museum will be holding a community event to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Students at Muskegon High School will be there to help guide you through the galleries of Black artists at the museum.

Grand Rapids Bridal Show

DeVos Place will be the home for this year’s Grand Rapids Bridal Show, which kicks off Friday night.

You will have two days to view the offerings from over 100 vendors who are looking to give you the best of the best for your big day.

Remodeling & New Homes Show

While you’re at DeVos Place, you can also check out the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show.

From Friday through Sunday, you will be able to get ideas and even speak with vendors to make your next home project a breeze.

Wold of Winter

The largest winter festival in the United States is back this Friday.

World of Winter returns with over 30 new art installations, 81 ice sculptures, 43 different events to enjoy and so much more.

Ice in the Zoo

Also kicking off this weekend is Ice the Zoo at the Kalamazoo Mall.

From noon to 4 p.m. you can find dozens of ice sculptures, live demonstrations and also plenty of food and drinks all in one place.

Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week

The Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week begins on Friday for the 14th year.

For nine days straight, you will be able to check out so many different specialty-crafted drinks from Kalamazoo breweries, shops and other participating businesses.

Taylor Swift Tribute Night at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

All Swifties should report to GLC Live at 20 Monroe this Friday for a Taylor Swift Tribute Night.

Tickets are still available and you will get to listen to all of the biggest hits from the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

Irish Pub Night at the Franke Center

The Franke Center in Marshall will be the place to be Saturday night for the annual Irish Pub Night.

You will get to enjoy all of the Irish classics while being treated to the music from a few local bands.

Kalamazoo Darts Tournament

Wax Wings Brewing Company is hosting the second annual Kalamazoo Dart Tournament this Saturday.

Some of the best dart throwers in the area will be vying for the top prize and all competitors will get $1 off drinks all day long.

