GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s Weekend Planner has your back whether you’re looking for Easter or non-Easter events.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of April 7:

Easter egg hunts across West Michigan

Everyone’s favorite Easter pastime is in full swing this weekend as egg hunts take over cities and towns.

News 8 has a full list of egg hunts going on across West Michigan for you to celebrate the holiday in style. Click here for the full list to find a hunt in your area.

Free admission at Blandford Nature Center

Throughout the month of April, enjoy free admission to the Blandford Nature Center.

The center boasts hiking trails and over 264 acres of forest to explore. The park is offering free entry in honor of Earth Day, which will take place on April 22.

There will also be free events and demonstrations guests can participate in throughout the month.

Face Off 4 Marley Charity Hockey Game

A charity hockey game in Kalamazoo Saturday afternoon will benefit a 6-year-old girl with an incurable genetic disorder.

Face Off 4 Marley will take place at the Lawson Ice Arena at 2:30 p.m. and will feature two teams: one made up of community members and a second made up of local leaders and celebrities.

Admission to the game is $10 for everyone 13 years and older. Tickets for kids age 5 to 12 are $5 and children under 5 get in for free. The game will also feature a silent auction for people to participate in.

Hot dog eating contest in Kalamazoo

Schultz’s Treat Street is hosting its second-annual hot dog eating contest in preparation for the Kalamazoo Hot Dog Walk later this year.

The Saturday contest will pit contestants against each other to see who can finish four large, plain hot dogs the fastest. The winner will receive $300.

To register or find more information on the event, click here.

West Michigan Whitecaps season opener

The West Michigan Whitecaps season begins at home Thursday and runs throughout the weekend at LMCU Ballpark.

The team has unveiled a whole new lineup of promotions and food items for this season, including free trucker hats on opening day.

You can purchase your tickets for the first series of the season and check out the promotion nights by clicking here.

Decorate an Easter basket cake in Grand Rapids

Continue the Easter fun by heading to Sweet Details in Grand Rapids Saturday to learn how to create and decorate Easter basket-shaped cakes.

Participants will learn how to bake, sculpt and design the festive cakes and will have the chance to take them home with them.

You can register for a class by clicking here.

Easter egg decoration class

Another great Easter tradition is the act of decorating eggs and those in Portage could learn how to do it from cultures across the globe.

Easter Eggs Around the World will be held by the Hittin the Mitten Tours Saturday starting at 4 p.m. Those in attendance will learn how egg decoration is done in Ukraine, Mexico, Greece and Japan.

You can buy tickets by clicking here.

Puff-n-Paint experience in Holland

Yet another decorating class for West Michiganders will be held in Holland Saturday night.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Higher Perceptions Art and Wellness Center is hosting Cannabis and Canvases, a chance for people to paint and enjoy cannabis in a safe environment. The art supplies will be provided but you are asked to bring your own cannabis.

To get tickets, click here.