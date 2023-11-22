GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thanksgiving is the time to be thankful, and we’re thankful for all of the great events this week and weekend in West Michigan.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Nov. 23:

GRPS Turkey Trot

Grab the family and head on down to Van Andel Arena Thursday morning and kick off Thanksgiving with the 31st annual GRPS Turkey Trot.

Things kick off just after 8 a.m. with several races for people to enjoy ahead of the big meals to come.

You can register for the race by clicking here.

Gold host the Mad Ants at Van Andel Arena

Saturday night is basketball night at Van Andel Arena as the Grand Rapids Gold will face off against the Indiana Mad Ants.

For Black Friday, the team is offering 50% off tickets to games this season, including this matchup.

Tickets for the game can be found here.

Double dose of Griffins hockey

Surrounding the Gold game on Saturday, the Grand Rapids Griffins will be hosting two games of their own at Van Andel Arena.

On Friday and Sunday, the team will take on the Manitoba Moose. Sunday’s game also features a sugar skull bobblehead giveaway.

You can pick up your tickets to the games by clicking here.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at GLC Live at 20 Monroe

We’ll see you at the crossroads this Friday night as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony takes the stage.

The hip-hop group will play their biggest hits for those in attendance at GLC Live at 20 Monroe.

Tickets are still on sale and can be purchased here.

Hip Hop Nutcracker

The Hip Hop Nutcracker will be returning to the DeVos Performance Hall this Sunday with special guest Kurtis Blow.

The show features the classic music from “The Nutcracker” but with a twist and a dozen incredible dancers on stage.

Grab your tickets here.

Welcome home event for military personnel

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport wants to thank all active duty military and veterans this Wednesday with a salute to the service event.

Operation Handshake is free for the public to attend and gives you the chance to shake the hand of someone who served this country and thank them.

More information can be found here.

Westside Shop Hop

Get your holiday shopping started this Saturday during the third annual Westside Shop Hop.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., check out the offerings from several small businesses. There will also be live entertainment and prizes for shoppers.

You can find more information by clicking here.

Muskegon Festival of Trees

The Muskegon Museum of Art has officially opened this year’s Festival of Trees.

The display will go through Dec. 30. It features many nostalgic holiday items, like cards, ornaments, nutcrackers, and of course, trees.

More information can be found here.

Kalamazoo Tree Lighting

The city of Kalamazoo will officially be kicking off the Christmas season this Friday as it lights the big tree in Bronson Park.

The tree lighting ceremony kicks off at 5 p.m. with activities lasting through 7 p.m. The lighting will take place at exactly 6 p.m.

Click here for more details.

Where to find your Thanksgiving meals

Dozens of places across West Michigan want to make sure everyone has a full belly on Thanksgiving.

We have compiled a list of places offering free meals, to-go meals, buffets and sit-down dinners.

The full list of meals being offered can be found here.