GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday the 13th may sound scary to some, but it isn’t all bad as it kicks off the weekend and a bunch of great events across West Michigan.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Oct. 13:

Zoo Goes Boo

John Ball Zoo is celebrating Halloween in style starting this weekend with Zoo Goes Boo.

The entire park has been covered with cobwebs and other spooky decorations. There will also be several activities throughout the rest of the month that guests can enjoy.

You can plan your trip by clicking here.

Really Really Free Market at The DAAC

If you’re looking for new clothes, accessories or even furniture, then you may want to head out to The Division Avenue Arts Collective this Saturday.

Starting at 9 a.m., the event space on Plainfield Avenue in Creston Heights will be hosting the Really Really Free Market where you can take any item you like without having to pay.

More information can be found here.

20th annual Grand Rapids Marathon

The colder temperatures make for perfect running weather and just in time for the 20th annual Grand Rapids Marathon.

Runners will take to the streets of downtown Grand Rapids on a variety of races for all skill levels.

You can still sign up for one of the races, just click here.

Grand Rapids Griffins season opener

Hockey season is back in West Michigan as the Grand Rapids Griffins get set to take the ice.

The team will take on the Colorado Eagles at Van Andel Arena on Friday and Saturday. This will be the first time the two teams have played.

Get your tickets by clicking here.

Monster Fest 2023 at Tibbits Opera House

If you’re ready to get in the spooky spirit then you’re going to want to head on down to Tibbits Opera House this Friday for Monster Fest.

Celebrate the night with live music from Silicon Heartbeat, a showing of “Friday the 13th: Jason Lives” and a ghost hunt.

Tickets are $10 and can be found by clicking here.

Pie Palooza in Battle Creek

Battle Creek is the place to be this weekend if you love pizza, pie and/or pints.

Pie Palooza will kick off for the first time this Saturday at MCCU Field. You will be able to try the tastings from dozens of food vendors all serving up delicious pizza, baked pies or pints of beer.

Click here for more.

Fall Bridal Show of West Michigan

DeVos Place will host the Fall Bridal Show of West Michigan this Sunday.

You can check out the offerings of some local vendors in order to help plan out your special day. It kicks off at noon.

You can find a list of vendors and activities by clicking here.

Art at the Yard 2023 in Grand Haven

This Saturday night you can check out Art at the Yard in Grand Haven.

This event will showcase tons of artworks and artists from the area. Proceeds raised at the event will also go towards the Grand Haven Schools Foundation.

More information can be found here.

Kalamazoo Geek Fest

The Kalamazoo Expo Center welcomes the return of Geek Fest this Saturday.

Celebrate geek culture in all of its forms with cosplay contests, comics, technology and even some special guests arriving.

Click here for more.

Under the Harvest Moon Festival

The 12th annual Under the Harvest Moon Festival returns to Dowagiac this weekend.

There will be street entertainment to see, an open-air marketplace to peruse and a beer and wine tent to enjoy.

Click here for details.