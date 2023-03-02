GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan will be playing host to time-honored traditions, display shows and even festivals to quench your thirst and fill your bellies this weekend.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of March 3:

Frozen Frenzy Fat Tire Bike Relay

The city of Kentwood will be holding its first-ever Frozen Frenzy Fat Tire Bike Relay this Saturday at Covenant Park.

Teams of two or four will compete against each other to claim prizes for the top three finishers in the 2-mile race. The race will conclude with an award ceremony at Railtown Brewing Company.

Tickets are $35 per person if bought before March 3. You can find more information by clicking here.

World of Winter Noodle Fest 2023

World of Winter Noodle Fest 2023 will kick off Saturday at Calder Plaza.

Guests will be able to chow down on a bowl of noodles from any of the 12 competitors and vote for their favorite.

Each bowl will cost $6 and you can enjoy live music at the event from noon to 5 p.m.

The Magic of Cirque and Symphony in Battle Creek

The Battle Creek Symphony will be holding a unique event this weekend that will showcase music and aerial acrobatics.

Joining the musical stylings of the live orchestra will be several cirque-styled artists. Some of the performances will include contortionists, hand balancing and acro dancing.

You can get tickets to the event at the W.K. Kellogg Auditorium by clicking here.

18th annual Fretboard Festival

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum will be the place to enjoy the 18th annual Fretboard Festival.

Starting Friday, guests can enjoy both in-person and virtual performances by artists on the stringed instrument. There will also be workshops explaining the instrument as well.

You can find a full list of performances by clicking here.

West Michigan Home & Garden Show

Starting Thursday, you will have the chance to find everything you might need for your home or garden at DeVos Place.

The West Michigan Home and Garden Show will showcase over 300 businesses and their products during the four-day event. Seminars and garden displays will also be set up at the event center.

Tickets and more information can be found here.

Grand Rapids Bourbon Fest

For $10 a person, you can enjoy a day of sampling some local bourbons and whiskeys at the 3rd annual Grand Rapids Bourbon Fest.

The indoor festival will take place at the Studio D2D Event Center in two sessions. The first goes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the second will go from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. There will be other alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages there as well.

You can buy tickets for either session by clicking here.

Battle Creek RV and Camping Show

The 36th annual Battle Creek RV and Camping Show will be held at the Kellogg Arena starting Friday.

Check out the latest products and technology in the camping and RV world in a one-stop shop. The event will be held until Sunday evening at 5 p.m.

Find more information on the show and purchase tickets by clicking here.

Mother Son Nerf War 2023

A real bonding experience for mothers and their sons is happening this weekend in Cedar Springs.

The North Kent Community Enrichment is holding a Nerf War that will pit mothers and sons against each other. You are asked to bring your own Nerf guns but that eye protection and darts will be provided at Cedar Springs Middle School.

Pizza will also be given after the war is over and you can find out how to sign up for the event by clicking here.