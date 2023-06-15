The first concert in the Beers at the Bridge series will be held this Friday in Ada. (Beers at the Bridge)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You will have no shortage of activities to do with Dad this weekend for Father’s Day.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of June 16:

Grand Rapids Pride Festival

At Calder Plaza this Saturday will be the Grand Rapids Pride Festival.

The event will bring dozens of LGBTQ+ businesses from the city together to celebrate Pride Month downtown. This will be the 35th year of the festival.

Click here for more details.

Beer at the Bridge

Beers at the Bridge returns to Ada this Friday and will provide fun for everyone.

Live music, local brews and even food from Ada restaurants will be available to those who attend.

If you can’t make it Friday, don’t worry. There will be two other events later on this summer.

More information on the concert and vendors can be found here.

Nickelback at Van Andel Arena

For everyone who wants to be a rock star, head on down to Van Andel Arena this Friday as Nickelback takes the stage.

The rock band will be playing hits at the arena as part of its “Get Rollin'” tour. The award-winning group will also be joined by Brantley Gilbert as their opener.

Click here for tickets.

2023 Meijer LPGA Classic

The 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give comes to Plainfield Township this week.

The four-day tournament kicks off Thursday and will feature some of the best female golfers in the entire world. You may also see some members of News 8 volunteering.

More information on the event can be found here.

West Michigan Chalk Festival

Head on down to the Tanger Outlets all weekend long to check out some of the artwork at the West Michigan Chalk Art Festival.

Artists are invited to display their work for all to see. Families are welcome.

Click here for more details.

Father’s Day Grill and Chill

Looking for an event to celebrate dads everywhere? Check out the Grill and Chill event in Kalamazoo.

On Sunday at the Henderson Castle, enjoy dad-approved favorites like steak, chicken and burgers at the party honoring fathers and father figures.

You can purchase tickets to attend by clicking here.

Juneteenth Celebration at Bell’s Beer Garden

In honor of Juneteenth on Monday, the Gilmore and Bell’s Brewery in Kalamazoo will be holding a celebration event.

The Juneteenth Celebration will be free to attend and will feature performances from noon to 5 p.m.

More information can be found here.

Holland Summer Concert Series

Starting this Friday, the city of Holland will be holding its Summer Concert Series at the Kollen Park Bandshell.

The first show will feature the music of Whiskey Bound and will also have food from Dokk’s Firehouse Dogs.

Every Friday until Aug. 11 will have a new band and new food vendor for residents to enjoy.

Click here for the full list of performers and vendors.

Strawberry Fest and Craft Show

Over 100 vendors will arrive in Coldwater Saturday for the Strawberry Fest and Craft Show.

The festival will have plenty to see including food, knickknacks and, of course, strawberries for you to enjoy.

The event is free to attend. Click here for details.

Beer and Brat Street Festival in Sparta

Friday and Saturday will be two days of fun in downtown Sparta for the Beer and Brat Street Festival.

Enjoy food and drinks while also checking out other activities including axe throwing, a dunk tank and bumper cars. Proceeds will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

You can purchase tickets by clicking here.