GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Not sure what to do this weekend? Well, West Michigan has you covered from celebrating Easter early to learning how to ferment to meeting your favorite Disney princess.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of March 31:

Griffins take on Admirals at Van Andel Arena

The Grand Rapids Griffins will take on the Milwaukee Admirals Friday night at Van Andel Arena.

The Griffins are looking to move out of last place in their division and make an end-of-year push to get on the plus side of .500.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Grand Rapids Whiskey Festival

DeVos Place is the place to be this weekend for whiskey lovers as the Grand Rapids Whiskey Festival is back.

On Saturday starting at 7 p.m., check out a wide variety of different brands of whiskey from all across the globe including from Japan, Scotland and of course Kentucky.

More information and tickets to the festival can be found here.

Grand Rapids Motorcycle Swap Meet

Looking to upgrade your motorcycle? Then head to 4 Mile Showplace for the Grand Rapids Motorcycle Swap Meet this Sunday.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can buy and trade for new parts, riding leather, jewelry and other items from dozens of vendors.

For more information on the swap meet, click here.

Bend and Brew at Perrin Brewing Co.

Grab your yoga mat and a nice cold beer this Saturday for Bend and Brew at Perrin Brewing Co. in Comstock Park.

Starting at 9 a.m., enjoy 50 minutes of yoga followed by a pint of beer. The kitchen will open shortly thereafter if you’re looking to grab some food.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Oddities & Curiosities Expo

Also this Saturday at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids, it’s the Oddities and Curiosity Expo.

Check out a variety of interesting items from vendors like skulls, funeral collectibles, antiques and Halloween-inspired artwork. Attendees can also take a day-long taxidermy class, see sideshow performances and get a tarot reading.

Click here to purchase tickets to the expo.

The Moonrays at Speciation Artisan Ales

Local band the Moonrays will be holding a free concert at Speciation Artisan Ales this Friday night.

The band combines surf, blues and rock into their music. The Moonrays will also be performing at Speciation the last Friday of every month.

More information can be found here.

Edible Book Festival in Kalamazoo

Have you ever wanted to eat the “Grapes of Wrath” or taste “Green Eggs and Ham” before? Well now is your chance.

The Edible Book Festival returns in person this weekend. You can bring in your favorite book creation made to be eaten and share the enjoyment with a crowd of people.

You can find more information as well as inspiration from past years by clicking here.

Kalamazoo Princess Ball

Kalamazoo Valley Community College is hosting its Art in Animation Princess Ball this Saturday at the school.

From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., you can partake in a meet-and-greet with some of your favorite princesses from animated movies. Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the Olivia Grace and Company Magic Fund.

You can purchase your tickets and select your time slot here.

Community Egg Hunt in Plainwell

The annual community egg hunt is this weekend in downtown Plainwell.

The family-friendly event is open to the public and is free to attend. Eggs will be scattered throughout the area in desperate need of being found.

More information on the hunt can be found here.

Fermentation Weekend at Circle Pines Center

Starting this Friday at 6 p.m., enjoy a full weekend of learning and enjoying all things fermented.

Fermentation Weekend at the Circle Pines Summer Camp and Retreat Center will include lessons on how to ferment vegetables, make sourdough bread, make hard ciders and, of course, taste it all.

Click here for more information on the three-day event.