GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This weekend is jam-packed with festivals of all varieties up and down West Michigan.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of July 28:

2023 Coast Guard Festival

The 2023 Coast Guard Festival is set to begin this Friday in Grand Haven, also known as “Coast Guard City, U.S.A.”

The week-long festival will honor those who have served in the United States Coast Guard with special events including concerts, parades and races. Some 350,000 people are expected to attend.

Dragon Boat Races at Canal Park

As part of the Global Water Festival in Grand Rapids, the GR Asian-Pacific Foundation will be hosting the third annual Dragon Boat Races.

Racers will head to Canal Park Saturday for a chance to be crowned the winner and claim the $1,000 cash prize. There will also be youth races on Sunday.

Rock Hard Sevens Rugby Tournament

Riverside Park will host the 32nd annual Rock Hard Sevens Rugby Tournament this Saturday.

Starting at 9 a.m., enjoy a fast-paced tournament featuring some of the top club teams for men and women across the Midwest.

Idlewild exhibit opens at Holland Museum

The Holland Museum is opening a new exhibit to the public this Friday that will explore the town of Idlewild.

The once-bustling resort town that served as a safe haven for Black Americans in the early 20th century will be explored in depth through the exhibit and additional seminars.

Ottawa County Fair

The Ottawa County Fair is already underway and will be going strong throughout Saturday.

Along with the traditional fair treats, there will also be plenty to see such as a monster truck rally, bull riding and carnival rides.

Ada Township Pickleball Tournament

The Pickleball craze has hit Ada as the township will be holding a tournament open to all ages and skill levels.

You can participate in singles or doubles and test out your skills against other competitors at Ada Township Park.

Firefighter Festival in Nashville

The city of Nashville, Mich. will be hosting its annual Firefighter Festival this Saturday at FoxView.

Enjoy live music, dancing, food trucks, silent auctions and so much more that will directly benefit the local fire department and EMS personnel.

Saugatuck Venetian Festival

Saugatuck’s Venetian Festival will be held Friday and Saturday this weekend.

Along with an art fair, poker run and a parade, 80s cover band Star Farm will be holding a full concert for this in attendance.

3rd annual Bark-A-Thon in Muskegon

Have you ever wanted to try out a few sports with your dog? Well down in Muskegon, you’ll have that chance this Sunday.

The third annual Bark-A-Thon at the Muskegon Lakeshore Obedience Training Club will host several activities you can participate in like agility drills, frisbee and scentwork.

Leilapalooza 2023 in Battle Creek

One of Battle Creek’s largest music festivals returns this Saturday in Leilapalooza.

The Leila Arboretum Society will host more than 35 music groups for a full day of concerts. The best part? It’s completely free to attend.

