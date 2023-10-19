GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — From arena events with large crowds to more intimate settings, there’s something for everyone to enjoy later this week.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Oct. 20:

Dinosaurs take over Van Andel Arena

Dinosaurs will run wild on stage at Van Andel Arena for three straight days.

Jurassic World Live Tour comes to Grand Rapids and will host six separate shows from Friday to Sunday. Check out realistic animatronics of the dinosaurs from the “Jurassic World” franchise.

You can get your tickets by clicking here.

Halloween Storytime with animals

The Blandford Nature Center is getting into the spooky spirit this week.

The center will be hosting a Halloween Storytime with some of the animals they have on site.

You can register for your spot by clicking here.

Pet adoption event in Three Rivers

The Tractor Supply Co. in Three Rivers is looking to help find homes for a few furry friends this Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., stop by the location and meet cats and dogs looking for a new home ahead of the holiday season.

Click here for more information.

Pete Davidson in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo

Comedian Pete Davidson is making two stops in West Michigan this weekend as part of his stand-up tour.

He will be performing at GLC Live at 20 Monroe on Friday night and then again at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Saturday.

Tickets for the Kalamazoo show can be found here.

Grand Rapids Public Library Book Sale

The Grand Rapids Public Library is holding its annual Book Sale this weekend.

The sale goes from Saturday to Sunday and will offer hundreds of new and used books for sale at fractions of the price.

Click here for more information.

Zombie Pub Crawl

Hundreds of people are expected to venture across the bar scene in Grand Rapids this Saturday for the Zombie Pub Crawl.

Participants will receive exclusive drink deals across several different venues for a whole day of fun. Costumes are also encouraged.

You can grab your tickets now by clicking here.

Kalamazoo Reptile Show

The Kalamazoo Reptile Expo returns this weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, you will be able to check out reptiles of varying species across 20,000 square feet at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center.

Click here for more.

Organ Concert Series at GR Public Museum

Friday kicks off the Organ Concert Series at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Enjoy the music being played on the 1928 Mighty Wurlitzer Theater Organ by John Lauter. The music will accompany the playing of the silent film “Metropolis.”

You can find more information on the series by clicking here.

W MI Cooperative Economics & Racial Wealth Parity Fair

On Saturday, head to Muskegon Heights for the 2023 West Michigan Cooperative Economics and Racial Wealth Parity Fair.

This event will feature speakers to openly discuss the challenges many BIPOC communities face when looking for housing in Michigan and across the rest of the country.

More information on the event can be found here.

Full list of Halloween events

As we start to approach Halloween, there will be a lot of different events happening across West Michigan.

Luckily for you, News 8 has compiled a full list of activities for families, kids and even adults across the area.

Click here for the full list.