GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize might be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still plenty of things to do in West Michigan this weekend.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Sept. 29:

Grand Rapids Film Festival

The Grand Rapids Film Festival will kick off another year on Friday night.

Check out some of the work by local and national filmmakers while also getting an inside perspective on the art. You can also compete in the 24-hour film challenge.

Click here to learn more about the film festival’s events and workshops.

Kalamazoo Valley Museum Comics Day

This Saturday, you can try your hand at drawing and creating your very own comic at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum.

“Pow! Boom! Wham!” is a full slew of workshops where professional illustrators will teach you the basics of drawing and animating. Admission to both the museum and the event is free.

Click here for more details.

2023 Beer Garden at Fall Fest

Friday night in Grandville will be the 2023 Beer Garden at Fall Fest.

Head on down to downtown Grandville from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and enjoy beer, wine and other cocktails alongside some live music.

More information can be found here.

Chili Cook-Off at the Ballpark

Sullivan Field will host the Grand Rapids Chili Cook-Off this Saturday.

Try out the top chilis from a wide variety of chefs while also grabbing a few drinks.

Plan your trip out to the ballpark by clicking here.

Oktoberfest Grand Rapids

Bring in the new month with Oktoberfest Grand Rapids this weekend.

From Friday to Saturday, enjoy the German Bier Fest in Beer City with an abundance of drinks, food and entertainment.

More information on the event can be found here.

Poutine Week on Michigan Street

Poutine Week on Michigan Street wraps up this weekend, but there is still time to test out the best Grand Rapids has to offer.

Twelve different restaurants along Michigan Street are offering their takes on the French fry, cheese and gravy combination and you can try them all.

Click here for details.

Kevin James at DeVos Performance Hall

DeVos Performance Hall welcomes TV and movie star Kevin James this Sunday.

James, star of “King of Queens” and “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” brings his “Irregardless” comedy tour to Grand Rapids.

Tickets are still on sale and can be found here.

Otsego Creative Arts Festival

The Otsego Creative Arts Festival is back for another year.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Otsego, you will find a wide variety of awesome events including a pet parade, cornhole tournament and animal magic show.

Check out all that the festival has to offer here.

International Festival of Holland

The International Festival is back in Holland this Saturday.

Learn about the cultures of a slew of different countries from around the world, including Cuba, Japan and Mexico. There will also be a soccer jamboree at Kollen Park.

For more information, click here.

Relive the Roaring Twenties in Muskegon

Time to turn back the clock in Muskegon this Friday all the way back to the Roaring Twenties.

Starting at 8 p.m., Puttin’ on the Glitz will be held at the Lakehouse Waterfront Grille and Event Center, where you can enjoy live music and dancing from the 1920s. Proceeds will go towards supporting the Mission for Area People’s Programs.

Get your tickets here.