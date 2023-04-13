Grand Rapids Comic Con attendees looking over comic books a vendor is selling on Aug. 13, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The weekend forecast looks to be a good one, giving you more reason to take advantage of all the events across West Michigan.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of April 14:

Grand Rapids Comic Con in Kalamazoo

Starting Friday and lasting all weekend long, Grand Rapids Comic Con returns at a new location.

The event will be held in Kalamazoo at the Expo Event Center and will feature appearances by local comic book artists, authors, the cast of “Death Note” and even Karan Ashley, who played the Yellow Ranger in “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.”

You can purchase tickets to the event by clicking here.

Last Griffins home game

The Grand Rapids Griffins will end their season Friday night at Van Andel Arena.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a mystery bag filled with different promotional items from previous seasons’ games. Beer and hot dogs will also be sold for just $2 as part of Fan Appreciation Night.

Tickets for the final game can be found here.

Jim Gaffigan at Van Andel Arena

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will make a stop on his The Fun Tour in West Michigan at Van Andel Arena on Saturday night.

The stand-up set was originally scheduled for last November but was moved to April.

Tickets are still on sale and they can be found here.

Fangirl Fantasy at the Intersection

Ever wanted to dance to the musical stylings of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles all in one night? Well, now you can.

The Intersection is hosting Fangirl Fantasy which will pit fans of the two pop stars against each other over who has the better discography. Enjoy music from both Swift and Styles with other fans.

You must be at least 18 years old to attend and you can find out more by clicking here.

Comedy Roast Battle in Grand Rapids

On Saturday night at Metro Grand Rapids, you can find the second Dog Fight Roast Battle.

Sixteen comics will have the chance to battle with the intention of burning each other with their jokes. The winner will receive $300.

More information on the event, including the comedians attending, can be found here.

Michigan Bake Off

The first-ever Michigan Bake Off begins this Saturday at noon.

Bakers from all across the state will meet at New ERA Event Center in Grand Rapids. While there will be no baking at the competition, guests will be allowed to taste and rate the creations by the bakers.

Tickets are $10 and you can find out more by clicking here.

Lakeshore Living Show

The Lakeshore Living Show is happening this Friday and Saturday at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center in Muskegon.

More than 50 exhibitors will be at the event, with everything from home improvement, garden and landscaping, to real estate developments and outdoor recreation.

Tickets for the show are just $10 and can be found here or at the show.

Adult Egg Hunt in Muskegon

The kids had their chance, now it’s the adults’ turn to hunt for Easter eggs.

For $20, you can head on down to McGraft Park in Muskegon to participate in the post-holiday festivities. Some of the prices you could win include a TV, golf clubs, a laptop and even $500.

For more information on the hunt and to sign up, click here.

Mac & Cheese Festival in Battle Creek

Battle Creek is the place to be Saturday for all macaroni and cheese lovers.

The city’s first festival celebrating the comfort food will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McCalmly Square. Live music, games and wine tastings will be alongside the variety of vendors offering mac and cheese samples. You can also vote for your favorite.

Tickets are $5 and can be found here.

25th annual Alpaca Festival in Allegan

This Saturday and Sunday, the Allegan County Fairgrounds will host the Michigan International Alpaca Festival.

This will be the festival’s 25th year of showcasing alpacas, making it the longest-running alpaca show in the country. The show is also free to attend.

More information on the event can be found here.