GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new month means new activities for you to enjoy all across West Michigan.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Dec. 1:

Grand Rapids Christmas Tree Lighting

Time to rock around the Christmas tree!

The city of Grand Rapids is hosting the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rosa Parks Circle on Friday from 5 p.m. 7 p.m. It will air on WOOD TV8 and stream on woodtv.com.

‘Elf’ in concert

DeVos Performance Hall is giving fans of the Christmas movie “Elf” a new way to watch this weekend.

You will have three different chances to watch the movie with musical accompaniment by the Grand Rapids Symphony.

Christmas ornament painting class

You have the chance to learn how to design and create an ornament for your tree this year courtesy of Tandy Leather on 28th Street in Grand Rapids.

Few spots remain and everyone in attendance will get some guidance and also three ornaments to take home.

Memory Lane Train at LMCU Ballpark

LMCU Ballpark has transformed into a winter wonderland for the holidays.

The Memory Lane Train is back for another year and it’s the perfect way to experience an animated light show with the whole family.

Holiday celebrations in Ada Township

Ada Township has a wide variety of holiday events this weekend for you to check out.

Friday will be the first night for the Winter Lights Walking Trail and the Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys event. Saturday you can check out the annual Santa Parade and then head over to the Ada Chili and Beer Festival.

Sports galore at Van Andel Arena

Van Andel Arena is yet again the place to be for some professional hockey and basketball.

This weekend, the Griffins will take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday and then the Gold will battle it out with the Windy City Bulls on Saturday and Sunday.

WMU’s Innovation Expo

Students in grades K-12 willing be showing off their new creations as part of Western Michigan University’s Innovation Expo.

Nearly 400 students are expected to fill the halls and show off what they’ve created on Friday morning.

Laketown Winterfest at Felt Mansion

The Felt Mansion is hosting this year’s Winterfest celebration in Laketown Township this Saturday.

The event will feature a scavenger hunt, goodie bags and Santa himself will be there for photos. The event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to give those in attendance time to make it to the Saugatuck Christmas Parade.

Grand Haven Jingle Bell Parade

Saturday night is the night for the annual Grand Haven Jingle Bell Parade.

Over 80 entries will be marching including Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will be a tree lighting following the end of the parade.

Otsego Christmas Parade

Downtown Otsego will host the annual Hometown Christmas Parade this Saturday.

Businesses from the area will be lined up ready to march and spend time around the community. It all kicks off at 6 p.m.

