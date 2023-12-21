GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re not traveling too far this holiday weekend, check out some of the events happening here in West Michigan.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Dec. 22:

Beers & Cheers

If you’re still looking for the right Christmas gifts this year for your loved ones, shame on you.

Luckily for you, Delights in Designs in Grand Rapids has you covered with its Beers and Cheers event this Saturday. Enjoy a cold one while you get some helpful gift ideas from the business.

You can find more by clicking here.

Free showings of Christmas films

The Kent Theatre wants to give you the chance to check out some Christmas classics.

Every day this weekend, you will have multiple opportunities to see some of your favorite Christmas movies like “The Polar Express” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Each showing is free.

Take & Make activity in Allendale

With kids being home for the holiday break, the Allendale Township Library wants to make sure they’re staying occupied.

The library is offering children and teens free take-and-make activities to bring home and complete.

Click here for more information.

Christmas with the K-Wings

The Kalamazoo K-Wings are getting in the holiday spirit and want you to as well.

For its Saturday night matchup with the Indy Fuel, the hockey team will host a Christmas party that fans can attend. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a free K-Wings stocking.

Grab your tickets by clicking here.

Ugly Sweater Party in Walker

The second annual Ugly Sweater Party at Lost Art Brewhouse in Walker is this Friday.

Starting at 6 p.m., come decked out in your most ridiculous holiday attire and enjoy the festivities. The top two ugliest sweaters will receive gift cards.

More information on the event can be found here.

Holiday light show at Gilmore Car Museum

Another holiday light show for you and your family to enjoy this weekend is happening at the Gilmore Car Museum.

Lights and other displays will take over the full 90-acre campus that you will be able to drive through. There will also be side events offered.

You can get your tickets by clicking here.

Final weekend of Christkindl Markt

Saturday is your last chance to explore the Christkindl Markt at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids this year.

The market has seen thousands of people visit it throughout its duration and will wrap up Saturday night. You can still get some raclette, trinkets and some photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

More information on the market can be found here.

Santa Skate in West Olive

Glide into the holidays at the RollXscape Skating Center in West Olive this Saturday.

Santa Skate will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and then again from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy some themed blading along with St. Nick himself.

Click here for details.

Spend the day with the Grinch in Allegan

Friday night you can spend a night with the “Green Guy” at Allegan Event.

The Grinch will be swinging, climbing and posing for photos from 5 to 8 p.m. Spectators can check out the mischief for free.

The Grinch will be swinging, climbing and posing for photos from 5 to 8 p.m. Spectators can check out the mischief for free.

Mishigami Art Show

The final day to check out the work in the Mishigami art show will be this Friday.

Local artists have come together to hold a full gallery of their pieces at Cocoon Art Space since early November and it all comes to an end this weekend.

Check out some of the pieces by clicking here.