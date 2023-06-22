GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Take some time this weekend to enjoy the many events happening across West Michigan.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of June 23:

Electric Forest

West Michigan will be taken over with dozens of electronic music acts starting Thursday with Electric Forest in town.

As one of the more popular music festivals in the state, the lineup this year includes some very notable names such as Odesza, Jamie XX and Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal).

Tickets can be found here.

Celtic Festival & Highland Games

The second annual Holland Celtic Festival and Highland Games returns Friday and Saturday at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds.

Embrace Celtic culture, food and sports at the two-day festival. The event will go on rain or shine.

Check out the details by clicking here.

Three Rivers Pride Fest

The first-ever Pride festival in Three Rivers is being held this weekend.

Main Street and Portage Avenue will be shut down as food vendors, musical acts and attendees celebrate the historic event.

More information on the festival can be found here.

Beer and Bugs in Allendale

Michigan State University Extension is teaming up with Trail Point Brewing Company to raise awareness of a local pest while also serving up some brews.

The brewery will be offering its newly released Red Swamp Rye IPA, which is named after the red swamp crayfish which has become an invasive species in the state.

Check out the new brew and also learn more about the invertebrate here.

Fenn Valley Wine Festival

The 50th Fenn Valley Wine Festival will be held this Saturday in Fennville at the Fenn Valley Vineyards and Wine Cellar.

You can enjoy the tastings at the vineyards while listening to live music at the 240-acre property.

Click here to learn more about the festival.

Cheetah Chase at Binder Park Zoo

Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek will hold the Cheetah Chase on Saturday for its 15th year.

Runners will have the chance to chase each other through the habitats at the zoo as well as enjoy free admission following the race and get some free beer courtesy of Bell’s Brewery.

Find out how to register by clicking here.

Ottawa Hills Garden Tour

The 29th annual Ottawa Hills Garden Tour will be held Saturday. You can check out over 20 different gardens with summer officially underway.

The tour starts at Grand Rapids Christian Elementary School at 9 a.m. and offers a chance to see the beauty of the neighborhood for free.

More information can be found here.

Canvas Painting with Cats in Grand Rapids

Those looking to express their artistic abilities while hanging with some cats should head to Second Chance Cats of West Michigan in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Canvas Painting with Cats will give you the chance to paint with adoptable cats and kittens all around you for $35.

You can book your spot here.