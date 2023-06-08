GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — So many events happening in West Michigan this weekend, so little time.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of June 9:

Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival

The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival is happening this weekend at Calder Plaza.

From Friday through Sunday, experience food, music and other cultural workshops that celebrate Asian-Pacific countries.

You can find more information here.

Grand Rapids Triathlon

The Grand Rapids Triathlon returns to Ada this Saturday and Sunday with races for beginners and professionals.

Nearly 2,000 racers are expected to compete in the triathlon and proceeds from the event will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Click here for more information on the race events.

Homecoming of the Three Fires Pow Wow

The Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians is hosting the 41st annual Homecoming of the Three Fires Pow Wow this Saturday and Sunday.

The event will be held at Riverside Park and celebrate Native American culture with food, music and dancing. This is the first one held since the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, click here.

JAFAX at DeVos Place

DeVos Place will hold JAFAX this weekend starting Friday.

JAFAX is one of Michigan’s longest-running events that celebrates Japanese animation and culture. There will be several special guests in attendance.

More information on JAFAX can be found here.

Juneteenth Freedom Festival

Starting Saturday, head on down to the third annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival in Holland.

The festival is a 10-day event that will offer activities and merchandise from 60 local and small businesses at Kollen Park. Artists Steven Malcolm will also be performing.

To plan your trip to the festival, click here.

LGBTQ Wedding Expo in Grand Rapids

Wedding season is upon us and to help you start planning your event, Creston Brewery is hosting an LGBTQ wedding expo.

Network with local vendors and find your favorite venues, flowers, music, photographers and so much more. It is free to attend and a $1,000 raffle towards a room rental will also be handed out.

Click here for more details.

Kentwood Food Truck Festival

More than 25 food trucks are set to line up in the parking lot of the Kent District Library in Kentwood for the city’s summer food truck festival.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy the tastings from a wide variety of trucks, live music, beer and community-engaging booths.

For more information, click here.

Cow Pie Classic in Ionia

One of the largest gravel bike races in the state of Michigan is happening this weekend in Ionia.

The fifth annual Cow Pie Classic is set to kick off on Saturday with more than 1,000 riders expected to be in attendance. There are several different races for all skill levels to enjoy.

To book your spot in the race, click here.

Cereal Festival Parade

The National Cereal Festival is this Saturday in Battle Creek, home of Kellogg’s.

The family-friendly festival will include plenty of activities to enjoy including the always exciting Cereal Festival parade.

For more information, click here.

MI Flywheelers Museum Swap Meet/Flea Market

Head on down to South Haven this Friday and Saturday for the 25th annual Michigan Flywheelers Museum’s Swap Meet and Flea Market.

The two-day event will showcase over 110 vendors selling everything from antiques to apples. Admission inside the market is $2 per person and children under 12 get in for free.

Check out what the market has to offer by clicking here.