GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Unwind from all of the Fourth of July festivities with these West Michigan favorites.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of July 7:

Artisan chocolate tasting

Onca Health is hosting an artisan chocolate-tasting event this Friday night.

Starting at 6 p.m., enjoy several types of chocolate as well as a lesson in learning more about the creation of the sweet treats.

Tickets to attend are $30 and can be found here.

28th Annual Riverwalk Festival

Starting Thursday, you can enjoy the 28th annual Riverwalk Festival in Lowell.

There will be races, food booths, bingo and even a raffle at the end of the three-day event. The best part, it’s completely free to attend.

Click here to learn more.

Mats and Mimosas

Looking for a new doormat that speaks to you? Then head on down to Spruced Studio in Grand Rapids for Mats and Mimosas.

On Saturday, you will have the chance to drink the brunch-favorite beverage while also customizing and creating your own doormat.

You’re asked to register ahead of time and you can do so by clicking here.

Berlin Fair

Since 1885, the Berlin Fair has been a tradition for West Michigan families and it returns again for another year this weekend.

It’s the longest-running fair in the state. Head on down to Marne to participate in all of the fun that includes rides, food, music and more.

You can find more on the fair here.

CannaBash 2023

Softball World in Muskegon Township will host this year’s CannaBash on Saturday.

This summer party will celebrate all things cannabis with vendors, food trucks and even live music. There will be on-site marijuana consumption which means you must be 21 years or older to attend.

Click here to buy your tickets now.

Wings Over Muskegon Air Show

This weekend at the Muskegon County Airport, those in attendance will be treated to an aerial performance courtesy of the Wings Over Muskegon Air Show.

Dozens upon dozens of aircraft will take to the skies for performances and you will also have a chance to catch a glimpse of them up close.

Click here to learn more.

Show and Shine Car Show in Zeeland

The 29th annual Show and Shine Car Show in Zeeland kicks off Friday.

The two-day event will showcase the more than 225 classic cars in downtown Zeeland along with a car cruise, live music and BBQ dinners.

You can find more information on the show by clicking here.

Taco and Tequila Fest

For the first time since 2019, the Taco and Tequila Festival returns to Kalamazoo.

On Saturday, enjoy tastings from food vendors cooking up Mexican dishes and you can then wash it down with a tequila beverage. The Kalamazoo Growlers are hosting the festival at Homer Stryker Field.

More details can be found here.