One of the many bonsai plants you will see at Frederik Meijer Gardens this weekend. (Frederik Meijer Gardens)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are plenty of fun activities to take your mom to this Mother’s Day weekend across West Michigan.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of May 12:

Amway River Bank Run

The time-honored tradition of the Amway River Bank Run returns to Grand Rapids this weekend.

Thousands of runners will fill the streets Saturday to compete in five races, including the marquee 25K.

News 8’s coverage of the race will begin on Daybreak at 5 a.m. and live race coverage will start at 7 a.m.

Momentum Center Free Dinner and Movie Night

The Momentum Center in Grand Haven is hosting its monthly Dinner and Movie Night this Friday.

Enjoy a meal along with a screening of Disney’s “Christopher Robin” at the location on Columbus Avenue.

If you are interested in learning more about the event, click here.

Michigan All-State Bonsai Show

Michigan’s largest bonsai show is coming to Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park near Grand Rapids this Saturday and will attract visitors from across the Midwest.

Along with checking out beautiful bonsai trees, you can also purchase ones and start caring for your own miniature tree. There are additional workshops for you to take advantage of as well.

You can check out the event in its entirety by clicking here.

MLB Jr. Home Run Derby

Head on down to Sullivan Field on Saturday for the MLB Jr. Home Run Derby.

Starting at 11 a.m., kids ranging from 12 to 16 years old have the chance to compete to see who can hit the most home runs. You must register ahead of the event.

Click here for more information on the derby.

Art in Bloem Fine Art Showcase

As part of Tulip Time, enjoy a free art showcase with the 2023 Art in Bloem Fine Art Showcase.

The top 20 finalists will all have their work on display for those in attendance to enjoy. You can also participate in the Viewers’ Choice Awards and pick your favorite piece.

More information on the showcase can be found here.

Whitecaps take on the Lugnuts

The West Michigan Whitecaps have begun the season on a hot streak and look to continue going into a five-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts.

The teams will face off at LMCU Ballpark from Wednesday through Sunday meaning there is plenty of time to catch a game and maybe even a foul ball.

Get your tickets now by clicking here.

Corks and Crafts

Head down to the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners on Saturday for Corks and Crafts, a tasting event.

This is the third annual Corks and Crafts which will showcase plenty of beer, wine and spirits to be sampled. You can also get the chance to meet some of the workers behind the creations.

You can buy tickets to the tasting event by clicking here.

Cuddle baby goats

A new batch of baby goats was just born at Idlewild Farm in Belding and they are in need of some human interaction.

Farmers there are looking for people interested in cuddling the new animals and get up close and personal with them. Tickets are $20 per person for an hour of goat time.

You can buy tickets right now and find more information by clicking here.