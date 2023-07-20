GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two of the biggest movies of 2023 come out this weekend, but there are plenty of other activities to maximize the fun during your time off.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of July 21:

GRPL Grand River Walk

The Grand Rapids Public Library is offering residents the chance to learn more about the Grand River on a guided tour this Saturday.

The Grand River Walk is a free event that will give guests of all ages the chance to talk to local experts about the river’s ecosystem, water protection efforts and the connection between the river and Native Americans.

You can find more information by clicking here.

Barbie Bash at Basic Bee

To celebrate the release of “Barbie” this week, three Grand Rapids businesses have teamed up to throw a big Barbie party.

Barbie Bash will be held at Basic Bee and will feature sales on clothing, free items and delicious treats courtesy of Chartreuse Sisters and Simply Sweet Confections.

Click here for more details.

Plant exchange at Broad Leaf Brewery

Plant lovers, listen up! Broad Leaf Brewery is hosting a plant exchange this Saturday.

You will get the chance to share your greenery expertise with other plant enthusiasts, swap out your plants for new ones and spread the joy.

Click here to learn more.

Grand Rapids Stroll for Epilepsy

This Saturday at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park will be the 2023 Grand Rapids Stroll for Epilepsy.

Activities start at 9 a.m. and will consist of a walk, photo opportunities and more that go to support epilepsy awareness and research.

Click here to register.

Beer City Open Pickleball Championship

Belknap Park is the place to be this weekend for all pickleball enthusiasts.

The Beer City Open Pickleball Championships will wrap up on Sunday, with the competition’s winners taking home the majority of the $100,000 worth of prize money.

You can find out more on the tournament and check out some matches by clicking here.

Princesses and superheroes at Gilmore Car Museum

Head over to the Gilmore Car Museum on Sunday to see some of your favorite superheroes and princesses.

Sixteen of the most recognizable fictional characters will be in attendance for meet-and-greets, pictures and even story time.

You can buy your tickets now by clicking here.

Bowerman’s Blueberry Harvest Festival

Bowerman’s Blueberry Farm Market will host its annual Blueberry Harvest Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Enjoy all things berry related including wine samplings, face painting and a coloring contest.

Check out what else you can find this weekend by clicking here.

Big Time Rush at Van Andel Arena

Get ready to sing and dance the night away as Big Time Rush reunites on stage at Van Andel Arena this Friday.

The band will play their hits and feature special guests MAX and JAX. There will also be a plaza party held outside of the arena ahead of the show.

Tickets for the concert can be found here.

Musekgon Bike Time

Thousands of motorcyclists are expected to crowd Muskegon this weekend for the annual Bike Time event.

The four-day event will wrap up on Sunday and include food, live music, shows and, of course, motorcycles galore.

You can find out more about Bike Time by clicking here.

Midwest Soda Pop Festival in Paw Paw

Klassic Arcade 3.0 in Paw Paw will host the latest Midwest Soda Pop Festival on Saturday.

There, you will get to try all of the incredible flavors of soda, pop or whatever you call it that the Midwest has to offer.

Check out the details by clicking here.