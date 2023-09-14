GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are plenty of events happening alongside ArtPrize this weekend across West Michigan.

Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Sept. 15:

Batman Day 2023

Vault of Midnight in Grand Rapids is celebrating Batman Day this Saturday in style.

Alongside Dark Knight-themed decor, those who stop by the shop from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. will receive two free comic books and get discounts on all Batman-related objects.

You can find more information by clicking here.

Art of Food Fest

As ArtPrize kicks off Thursday, so too will the Art of Food Festival.

Calder Plaza will host the three-day event, where you can check out dozens of vendors and still be within walking distance of many of the art displays.

Click here for more information.

50th annual Eastown Streetfair

Eastown is celebrating the 50th annual Streetfair this weekend.

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, check out everything the festival has to offer, including food, live music, family-friendly activities and the layout of the neighborhood.

Click here for details.

LMCU Bridge Run

Downtown Grand Rapids will be taken over this Sunday as part of the 21st annual LMCU Bridge Run.

The 5K and 10-mile runs will start at 8 a.m. and take you through the city and across several bridges that overlook the Grand River.

More information can be found here.

BFF Beer Fest at Brewery Vivant

Brewery Vivant’s BFF Beer Fest is back this weekend after a four-year hiatus.

Enjoy brews from Barrel Aged Beers, Firkins and Farmhouse, which you can have with your 10 drink tokens. Commemorative glasses will also be given to those who purchase tickets.

Click here to get tickets.

Gilda’s Club Walk and Block Party

Gilda’s Club is inviting you to the annual West Side Walk on Saturday to honor those who have benefitted from the nonprofit.

Along with the 1.5-mile walk, you will also be able to enjoy a block party that will follow at the clubhouse. Money raised will go toward providing help to those in need.

You can register and find more information here.

Michigan Irish Music Festival 2023

Starting Thursday, the Michigan Irish Music Festival comes to Muskegon.

The four-day event will feature bands blasting Irish tunes while you embrace the culture through exhibits, food and other activities.

Tickets and more information can be found here.

29th annual Tree Climbing Championship

Five men and two women will attempt to break a world record in Holland this weekend.

From Friday to Sunday, Prospect Park will host the 29th annual Tree Climbing Championship. The competitors will race to see who can climb a 50-foot tree and ring a bell the fastest. The world record currently stands at 10.21 seconds for the men and 13.63 seconds for the women.

Click here to find out more.

Grand Rapids African American Art & Music Festival

Head on down to Rosa Parks Circle on Friday and Saturday for the Grand Rapids African American Art & Music Festival.

Alongside the dancing, food and other items up for sale, there will also be plenty of live music including a performance from the Sugarhill Gang.

More information can be found here.

Michigan Apple Fest in Sparta

As we approach apple season here in Michigan, get ready to celebrate the fruit at the Michigan Apple Fest in Sparta.

Enjoy two days of activities and events including hayrides, live music and the crowning of this year’s Apple Queen.

Find out more about the festival by clicking here.

Grand River Adventure

An event at the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Saturday will tell people everything they could ever want to know about the Grand River.

Free with museum admission, you can stop in to the Grand River Adventure between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. About 30 partners will have exhibit tables to talk about the environment and ecosystem, as well as hobbies that rely on the river. There will also be an artists’ market where you can buy nature-inspired art.

Learn more about the event here.