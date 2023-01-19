GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the weather remaining mild across West Michigan, there is no excuse for not taking advantage of all the events happening this weekend.

Singles, couples and families can find plenty to do starting Friday. Here’s a look at what you can do the weekend of Jan. 20:

Busy weekend at Van Andel Arena

From Friday night to Sunday afternoon, Van Andel Arena will be packed with events. Starting Friday, the Grand Rapids Gold will play host to the Capital City Go-Go starting at 7 p.m. 24 hours later, the Grand Rapids Griffins will battle it out with the Springfield Thunderbirds. Crews will then have to turn the ice back into a basketball court as the Harlem Globetrotters will be making their latest stop on a nationwide tour.

Tickets for all three events can be purchased here.

Animal Adventure at John Ball Zoo

The John Ball Zoo and Frederik Meijer Gardens are hosting two programs for children to learn more about some of the animals housed at the zoo.

Titled Animal Adventure, the programs are designed for children age 3 to 6 and will be held Saturday and Sunday. Kids will explore the survival tactics of snakes, rats, chinchillas and tarantulas.

You can make a reservation by clicking here or calling the zoo at 616.336.4302.

Mega ’80s at the Intersection

Turn back the clock 40 years for a 1980s party in Grand Rapids this Saturday night.

Mega ’80s – the Ultimate ’80s Retro Party will be held at the Intersection with doors opening at 8 p.m. The top songs from the decade will be played.

Tickets for the party can be purchased by clicking here. Attendees must be 21 or over.

16th annual Grand Haven Bloody Mary Mix Off

Another activity for the 21 and older crowd will bring people to Grand Haven Saturday afternoon.

The 16th annual Bloody Mary Mix Off begins at the Grand Haven Elks Lodge beginning at noon. Partake in $3 bloody marys made by several bars and restaurants from the area. Other drinks, live music and raffles throughout the day will also be taking place.

Click here for more information.

Yoga & Beer at Trail Point Brewing

If you’re looking to enjoy an adult beverage but want to feel like you’ve earned it, then head on over to Trail Point Brewing Company this Sunday for Yoga & Beer.

Starting at 11:30 a.m., enjoy an hourlong yoga session followed by complimentary beer for just $10 per person. All experience levels are welcomed.

Tickets can be bought by clicking here.

Adult jigsaw puzzle competition in Pigeon Hill

Love puzzles? Well now’s your chance to compete against others for a chance to win prizes.

The Brewer’s Lounge in Pigeon Hill will be holding the Adult Jigsaw Competition Saturday starting at noon. You can participate by yourself or in a group of up to four. Everyone will receive the same puzzle and the first team to complete it wins.

Tickets cost $20 per team and can be purchased at Brewer’s Lounge.

Decorate library shelves with LEGOs

Open to all ages who love LEGOs, the Hackley Public Library in Muskegon is looking for creations made to decorate its bookshelves.

The event is free and the library will provide all of the LEGOs. Creations can be made from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday.

More information about the event can be found here.