GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some West Michigan staples shuttered their doors this year, from a decades-old consignment shop in Ada to a Greek restaurant in Kalamazoo.

Compared to recent years, when the pandemic was the main driving force behind local closures, this year the reason businesses shut their doors varied, from retirements to new beginnings.

Here are 23 West Michigan businesses we said goodbye to in 2023:

THE PLANT PARLOR

Closed Jan. 10

The Plant Parlor in Grand Rapids. (Dec. 8, 2023)

The Plant Parlor, a house-plant store on Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids, announced shortly after the New Year it was closing. It wasn’t an easy decision, owner Danny Parker said in a Facebook post, adding the store was his greatest accomplishment.

“I want everyone to know how endlessly grateful I am for every human that stepped foot into this store. For every plant bought and loved. Every kind word, every excited reaction, every question,” he wrote. “It means the world to me and was my reason for showing up every day.”

It was time for him to “step into the unknown,” he said, and move in a different direction. The owner of the shop, which was open for five years, thanked the community.

“I am not parting ways in negativity. The opposite, actually,” he wrote. “I am saying goodbye to customers that have become friends, to employees that have become family, to a community of devoted and passionate plant lovers, and most of all — I’m saying goodbye to a part of myself.”

THEO & STACY’S

Closed Jan. 29

Theo and Stacy’s in Kalamazoo on Jan. 26, 2023.

A Kalamazoo staple closed its doors five decades after opening in downtown near the end of January. First opened in 1973, the downtown Theo’s & Stacy’s was the last remaining location. It offered a taste of Greece, where Theo and Stacy Skartsiaris are from.

At age 77, Stacy Skartsiaris was still staying at the restaurant from 6 a.m. to close. She decided to close the doors so she could spend more time with her grandkids.

“‘I want you to come to our games, to come to swim meets.’ I never make it to anything … because my plan for us is to stay here until I die,” Skartsiaris told News 8 at the time. “(The family said) we want you to be able to enjoy it, whatever life I have left, and enjoy my grandkids and my family.”

Several customers stopped in before the restaurant closed to say goodbye, including a man who flew in from Arizona — who had spent hours there in college doing his homework.

Berries Famous Pancake House and More has since opened up in the Michigan Avenue spot.

MR. GYROS

Closed Feb. 9

Mr. Gyro’s Drive-Thru and Take Out. (Dec. 8, 2023)

On Feb. 8, Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru & Take-Out announced it would be closing the next day, so the owner could retire. The restaurant had opened in Walker 12 years prior.

“The owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable,” a post on Facebook read. “You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.”

It said the last day open would be hard for the owner, who had been a restaurateur for 23 years. The restaurant invited patrons to stop by to say goodbye, a call the community answered: Mr. Gyros sold out of almost everything on its last day by 5 p.m.

“The owner didn’t realize how much his community loves Mr Gyros,” the restaurant wrote. “He thought he would have leftover inventory and it would just be a day that he closed. He was wrong. The love came pouring in as soon as he opened this morning. … (The couple) held back tears most of the day and especially when they were visited by their regulars. Thank you again to everyone who could make it today and everyone for the kind messages.”

CASCADE ELECTRIC CHEETAH

Closed Feb. 24

The Electric Cheetah.

Cascade Electric Cheetah, a restaurant that opened shortly before the pandemic shutdowns, closed in February, News 8 partner Crain’s Grand Rapids Business reported.

“We were dealt a tough hand with COVID, even though business has stabilized since then, it seems like we have faced more obstacles that have made it difficult for our style of restaurant to exist successfully at this location,” Crain’s reported Cory DeMint said in a post about the closure.

DeMint, who has been in the restaurant industry for around three decades, opened the first Electric Cheetah location on Wealthy Street around 15 years ago. The restaurateur now owns multiple Grand Rapids-area spots including Testa Rossa Pizzeria, which opened this year.

Tacos El Cunado took over the 28th Street location.

A CHARMED LIFE NAIL SALON

Closed May 2

A Charmed Life Nail Salon in Rockford closed in May. (May 2, 2023)

The closure of A Charmed Life Nail Salon in Rockford surprised customers, leading to other small businesses honoring their gift cards at face value or offering discounts to gift card holders.

“I feel like we’re just a really tightknit community, and that’s one of the great things about being a business owner down here,” Andrea Nostrant, who owns Skinfluencer and accepted the salon’s gift cards, told News 8. “We can kind of all come together and step up and help however way we can.”

The salon closed after 16 years. While business was good, they couldn’t hire enough people, the owners said in a Facebook post.

RINALDI

Closed June 11

Rinaldi Pizza & Sub Shop in Grand Rapids. (Dec. 8, 2023)

As the Creston Neighborhood in Grand Rapids thrived this year, with housing developments underway, Kingma’s Market reopening after an expansion and multiple businesses opening their doors, Rinaldi Pizza and Sub Shop closed its doors.

In a Facebook post announcing the restaurant’s closure, Rinaldi said some things are “so very hard to express … like the love we at Rinaldi’s have always had for our customers.”

It thanked its customers for their support and pointed people to its Marne location.

EL SOMBRERO

Closed in July

El Sombrero in Grand Rapids. (Dec. 8, 2023)

El Sombrero in Grand Rapids garnered social media buzz when it closed this summer, with no known closure announcement from the Westside Mexican restaurant.

Though a phone call and emails from News 8 went unanswered in July, it is now listed as permanently closed on Google and was visibly shut down when a News 8 crew stopped by in December.

“This makes me incredibly sad,” one social media user wrote on Reddit.

WAHLBURGERS

Closed Aug. 1

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss cutting the ribbon at the new Wahlburgers on Nov. 1, 2021.

Grand Rapids residents were shocked to find out Whalburgers closed less than two years after its grand opening. In a since-deleted Facebook post announcing its Aug. 1 closure, the burger chain did not say why it was closing.

Workers at the restaurant told News 8 they had been informed of its closure that day.

The restaurant franchise is the brainchild of actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, Chef Paul Wahlberg.

The Foolery, a “sibling” to next-door restaurant Social Misfits, took its place.

OTISCO BAKERY AND BASICS

Closed Aug. 31

Otisco Bakery owner and head baker Karlene Johnson, left, with her daughter, Joana Johnson, right, the manager and baker. (Aug. 25, 2023)

When Karlene Johnson first opened her Otisco Township bakery in 2011, the little town she grew up in was “looking really sad,” she said, with a closed-down bar across the street and torn-up buildings.

But she left the town better than she found it when she closed the bakery just over a decade later.

“The little place next door became vibrant. … People were just more interested in the town. And we started doing Christmas lights and people were wanting to help do things like that,” she told News 8. “It usually just takes a little enthusiasm on one person’s part to get more going.”

Otisco Bakery attracted people from all over, from Grand Rapids-area cyclist groups that would stop by during 60-mile rides to a man who would drive to the bakery from Muskegon just for its peanut butter cookies. So when they announced the bakery would be closing a few years after Karlene Johnson had a stroke, it’s no surprise the support from the community was overwhelming.

“Everybody who walks in the door is sad. It’s been nonstop. Everybody who comes in is sad. They want someone to come in and buy it and take it over and do exactly the same thing,” Joana Johnson, the bakery’s manager and Karlene Johnson’s daughter, said.

O’CONNOR’S HOME BREW SUPPLY

Closed in September

O’Connor’s Home Brew Supply in Grand Rapids. (Aug. 18, 2023)

O’Connor’s Home Brew Supply owner Ben O’Connor told News 8 that he was sad to go, but he was ready to start the next chapter of his life as he got ready to shut down the small business so he could spend more time with his kids.

The homebrewing supplies shop had opened on Lyon Street in Grand Rapids 12 years earlier. It hosted annual homebrew contests and helped local coffee shops set up nitro cold brew systems.

The tight-knit homebrewing community was a loyal customer base, O’Connor said.

“We just had this big group of people who supported us through the years,” he said, adding that many customers come frequently, some as often as twice a week.

GEORGIE’S CONSIGNMENT

Closed Sept. 15

Georgie’s Consignment in Ada. (Aug. 3, 2023)

It was a tearful goodbye as Georgie Roth prepared to close up shop inside the iconic red building in Ada. She opened Georgie’s Consignment inside the former home more than four decades earlier, something she said was hard to believe.

Roth, described by an employee as the “kindest person I’ve ever met,” was beloved by her customers and said every time she went to her business it was like Christmas.

But a few months earlier her longtime friend and employee, Cathy Russ, died following a fight with cancer.

“That loss was too much for me,” she said. “And the building around here has changed. They’re building everything around me. … I’m 71, it’s time to retire.”

It wasn’t an easy decision, she said, but she was ready to focus on art, photography and her kids.

Calder Financial Group bought the building, promising to preserve it and keep it red.

KELSEY HOSPITAL

Closed in October

Kelsey Hospital in Lakeview.

Citing aging infrastructure and fewer patients, Corewell Health decided to close Kelsey Hospital in Lakeview in the fall. The hospital faced competition from well-equipped hospitals, the hospital system said.

“We have an incredible team inside this building. Many generations of our team members have worked here. Some have been born in this community,” Andrea Leslie, the regional market leader for Corewell Health’s Northwest Region, told News 8. “This is a very sad day for us and very difficult decision, especially when we think about our team members.”

The 16-bed hospital had served the community for more than a century and, at the time of its closure, mostly handled outpatient services.

In June, Corewell Health opened the $12 million Lakeview Care Center just four minutes away.

SLOWS BAR-B-Q

Closed Oct. 8

Slow’s Bar-B-Q at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market. (Oct. 4, 2023)

Slows Bar-B-Q opened in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market to long lines and happy customers in 2015. But eight years later, the Detroit-based barbecue joint closed, having “never fully recovered” from the pandemic economic hit.

It wasn’t an easy or anticipated decision, it said.

“Grand Rapids and West Michigan have been good to Slows Bar-B-Q. The Downtown Market has been an ideal location as we expanded our business in order to connect with fans across the state. Unfortunately, the business never fully recovered post-Covid,” Slows said in a statement.

FRESHII

Closed Nov. 3

Health food franchise Freshii closed the doors to two locations in Grand Rapids this year, one downtown and one on the Beltline, News 8’s partner Crain’s Grand Rapids Business reports: the downtown location closed in November, while the Beltline location closed in January.

Franchise owner Nathan Ashcraft told Crain’s it was not able to recover from the pandemic.

“It all happened very fast,” Ashcraft told Crain’s. “We knew that our lease was coming up and that a franchise agreement was going to have to be renewed. There were just a lot of factors that were playing in the decision, and we just found that it’s not worth it. It’s just too much risk.”

GLAD RAGS

Closed Nov. 10

Glad Rags in downtown Holland closed on Nov. 10, 2023. (Nov. 20, 2023)

The clothing store Glad Rags closed in downtown Holland in November after offering men’s apparel for five years. The store did not cite a reason for closing in a Facebook post, but said it had decided to not continue its lease.

“We want to thank each and every one of you that have shopped with us over the last 5 years,” the post says. “Your support has meant the world to us.”

The post invited customers to stop by its two sister stores in Saugatuck, For the Love of Shoes and Saugatuck Traders.

UNIVERSITY CLUB

Closed late November

The Fifth Third Bank building at 111 Lyon Street NW in Grand Rapids. (Feb. 8, 2021)

In July, the University Club held an open house inside the Pen Building, where it was planning on moving to as it celebrated its 100th anniversary.

But less than half a year later, it announced it was closing, telling Crain’s it needed at least 150 more members to survive.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of The University Club,” a notice on its website said. “We want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and loyalty over the years. It has been a privilege to serve you, and we have cherished the relationships we’ve built with each and every one of you.”

Its closure followed in the footsteps of several other private clubs. The University Club’s general manager in July told News 8 that many clubs in Chicago, where he previously worked, closed during the pandemic due to waning membership numbers.

GODFATHER’S PIZZA

Closed Dec. 10

FILE – An undated photo of Godfathers Pizza.

A pizzeria that served Kalamazoo since 1989 closed in December. The Godfathers Pizza location announced its owner, Richard Johnson, died, and his family decided to close up shop.

It was an end of an era, the family said.

“It has been a privilege to serve the best pizza for the last 34 years,” the family wrote in a Facebook post. “We have met so many special people over the years. We have so many memories that we will treasure forever. We hope you will find another pizza restaurant to serve your needs.”

BOONZAAIJER BAKERY

Closed Dec. 23

A worker decorates a cake at Boonzaaijer Bakery in Kalamazoo on Dec. 6, 2023.

Bakers in Kalamazoo put down the frosting just before Christmas after serving up cakes and cookies for generations. Boonzaaijer Bakery was started by a couple who immigrated from the Netherlands in 1961.

The couple’s daughter, Maria, and her husband Marty Horjus took it over and ran it for almost three decades. The 70-hour work week was taking its toll, Marty Horjus said, explaining his kids weren’t interested in taking over.

“I wish I could continue, but I’m not 40 anymore,” Horjus said with a laugh.

His daughter, Monica Bogard, said there was some relief from the decision.

“I know that he is going to have time to relax and be able to rest for the first time in 30 years,” Bogard said. “I’ve stood by my dad through COVID, through the pandemic over the past few years, through some really, really hard times.”

ROCKY’S

Closed in December

Rocky’s Bar and Grill on Ottawa Avenue NE in Grand Rapids on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

Rocky’s Bar and Grill closed in Grand Rapids after Corewell Health bought the property, Crain’s reported. It reported the health system has been purchasing land in the area over the past few years.

“We continue to plan for future growth in the Monroe North neighborhood and have purchased the building at 633 Ottawa Ave. NW,” a spokesperson for Corewell Health told Crain’s in a statement. “This property is contiguous to our campus and will fit nicely into our future development plans. We are engaging with local leaders and neighbors before proposing future plans for the site.”

GOOD EARTH CAFE

Closing Dec. 30

The Good Earth Cafe in downtown Holland. (Courtesy Holland Sentinel)

Good Earth Cafe in downtown Holland is set to close on Dec. 30. The owners, Dave and Cheryl Koeman, said they decided to retire as they believed God released them from the business.

“After talking with many qualified people interested in purchasing the business but not being able to obtain a lease for this building space we feel He has accomplished what He wanted,” they said in a Facebook post announcing the closure.

The couple purchased the 7th Street cafe in January 2000. They thanked the community for making it a special place.

“If these walls could talk we would hear stories of shared laughter and tears, Bible studies and prayers and just quiet times,” they wrote. “You have enriched our lives by sharing yours with us and our staff. We have seen children newborn, grow, marry and now bringing their children to see the fish and wear cream cheese smiles.”

AL & BOB’S

Closing soon

Al & Bob’s Sports in Byron Township.

Community staple Al & Bob’s is closing after offering sporting goods for more than five decades. Getting its start on South Division, it moved in with Millbrook in Byron Township in 2018 when Matthew Howell bought it.

It saw some challenges while there, including a break-in in 2022 when two brothers stole 53 guns. Only 21 of the firearms were recovered.

Those challenges, and wanting to spend time with his nine grandkids, contributed to Howell’s decision to close it down.

“I’ve gotten to the point where I would like to have more time to play and do this stuff instead of selling it,” he told News 8.

ROSIE’S DINER

Crews removed the “Rosie’s” sign from the iconic diner on Oct. 20, 2023.

Though it closed more than a decade ago, West Michigan gave a final goodbye to Rockford-area diner Rosie’s this year, as it began its move to Missouri.

The decades-old diner has a storied history, seen around the world in commercials, posters and three “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” episodes. It moved from New Jersey and reopened near Rockford in 1991 when artist Jerry Berta bought it. He sold it in 2006, and it ultimately closed in 2011.

But Berta was there when it got a new chance at life on a rainy day in October, as crews removed its iconic sign for its move to Missouri. Its new owners, Dawn Perry and her husband, plan to restore it to its former glory and reopen it.

“It’s good that these are getting saved,” Berta said. “Most of the diners now are actually getting wrecked. There are a lot of diners, but people aren’t doing it. And so I’m so happy this one’s getting saved after all the work I put into it.”

JAMES DE YOUNG POWER PLANT

A still image taken from drone video courtesy of the city of Holland shows the demolition of the James DeYoung power plant. (Aug. 10, 2023)

Hundreds gathered in Holland in August — both at Kollen Park and on boats in Lake Macatawa — as crews imploded the decommissioned James De Young power plant, cheering as it produced a loud boom and a cloud of dust.

The coal power plant, first built in 1939 as part of the New Deal, closed in 2017 after supplying the city of Holland with electricity for years.

Plans are underway to redevelop the 17-acre property. Verplank Dock Co. may be moved to the plant site to free up space at the end of 8th Street.

“It’s a historic moment,” Holland resident Deborah Jedynak told News 8 the day of the demolition. “To me, it means progress for the future, for future generations. Maybe I won’t be around to see the development to fruition, but I think it’s a good sign that we are moving forward.”

