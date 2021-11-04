White Cloud police ask for help in finding wanted man

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in White Cloud are asking the public for help to find a wanted man.

The White Cloud Police Department is looking for Tyler Charles Powers, 29, for a circuit court probation violation, it said in a Facebook post.

He was originally charged with assault with intent of great bodily harm, WCPD said. It said he is also wanted on a charge of possessing methamphetamine.

He is described as standing 6’0” tall and weighs about 190 lbs. Police say he has hazel eyes and brown hair, and is known to grow facial hair.

Anyone with information on Powers’ location should contact WCPD at 231.689.1696 or Silent Observer at 231.652.1121 or online.

WCPD asks the public to not submit tips on its Facebook page as it is not monitored 24/7.