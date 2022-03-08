Victim of brutal Fremont stabbing now home from the hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who was the victim of a brutal stabbing has returned home from the hospital, her mom says.

Jewel Daniels, 22, and her fiance, Kiegan Ostrander, were both stabbed during a break-in in Fremont on March 2. The assault sent her to the hospital, where she had multiple reconstructive surgeries and received more than 400 stitches. She is now out of the hospital, her mom, Marlene Vincent, said in a Facebook post.

Ostrander, who has already been discharged from the hospital, was stabbed in the neck twice, Vincent told News 8 on Friday.

Newaygo Brewing Co is fundraising for the couple from Friday, March 11 to Sunday, March 13. The brewery will be donating 10% of all sales to their recovery costs, it says, and will also have a donation box out. More information can be found on the Newaygo Brewing Co Facebook page.

The families of both Daniels and Ostrander have also set up GoFundMe accounts to help cover their medical expenses.

“We are just overwhelmed by the amount of support being received from the community,” Vincent wrote on Facebook.

Deion Moore Hanna, 24, of Fremont, is accused of stabbing the couple. He has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, a count of first-degree home invasion, armed robbery, mayhem, unlawful imprisonment and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.