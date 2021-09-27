Tri County teacher on leave amid sex crime investigation

PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Tri County High School teacher is under investigation for allegedly having sex with a student, the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

No charges have yet been filed and neither the sheriff’s office nor the school have released the teacher’s name.

In a statement sent to parents, the district confirmed the teacher has been on administrative leave since Aug. 10, when school officials were informed of the investigation.

The district said the teacher has not taught any classes, coached, nor been on campus so far this term.