MERILL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A trail derailed near Brohman in Newaygo County Friday, officials say.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. on railroad tracks south of Brohman near M-37.

Six rail cars derailed, Michigan State Police said in a tweet. It said two of those cars overturned.

A train derailed near Brohman Friday. (courtesy Michigan State Police)

A train derailed near Brohman Friday. (courtesy Madalynn Neibarger)

No one was injured, and no hazardous materials were involved, MSP says.