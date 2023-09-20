GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man stopped by police in Newaygo County because his car didn’t have a license plate is heading to prison after authorities found a pound of methamphetamine in the trunk.

Travis Nolan Johnson, 24, “admitted transporting quite a bit of methamphetamine each week,’’ federal court records show.

Johnson appeared in Grand Rapids federal court on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering sentenced him to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The prison term will be followed by three years on supervised release.

In a letter to the court, Johnson apologized for his criminal behavior.

“I now realize how selfish I was by being involved with drugs,’’ he wrote to the judge. “I would like to apologize to my daughter, family, friends and to the community and courts for my action and poor decision making.’’

Federal prosecutors say Johnson has a lengthy criminal record. Prior convictions include receiving and concealing stolen property, domestic violence and lying to a police officer, court records show.

In the most recent case, Johnson was driving on M-82 when a state police trooper noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate, court records show.

“Turns out, Johnson did not own the car and had no insurance,’’ a federal prosecutor wrote about the May 2022 traffic stop. “Johnson did have active arrest warrants though, and he was taken into custody.’’

The Cadillac Deville was impounded. Police found methamphetamine in a clear bag during a search of the impounded vehicle, court records show.

According to a police report, “Johnson stated he was doing a drop for a guy.’’