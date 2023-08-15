GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A test of the emergency alert system for Croton and Hardy Dams was conducted Tuesday morning, with people seeing alerts on their TV and through the wireless emergency alert system om their phones.

The alerts were a test only. No actual damage to the dams has been reported and no evacuation order has been issued.

The sirens were also sounded around Croton and Hardy Dams as part of the test.

Newaygo County Emergency Services said the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission require that hydroelectric dams have systems in place to warn people in the event of an emergency. Similar tests of that system are conducted twice each year in August and December.