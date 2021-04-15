Teen charged for bringing homemade explosive to Newaygo HS

Newaygo High School, where a homemade explosive device brought in by a student went off on March 8, 2021. (Courtesy 9&10 News)

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — The teen who allegedly brought explosives to school is facing charges in juvenile court.

The Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the 16-year-old boy is charged with manufacturing/possession of a Molotov cocktail or similar device and possession of a weapon in a weapon-free school zone. A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday.

The charges stem from an explosion on March 8 at Newaygo High School. The teen allegedly brought homemade explosives to the school and they went off. The boy sustained serious injuries to his hands. Authorities at the time said the teen didn’t mean to cause harm to anyone and they believe the detonation was accidental.

After the explosion, authorities went to the teen’s home in nearby Brooks Township, where they found more explosives. The Newaygo County prosecutor said the teen told authorities that he and his father put together the explosives together.

His father, 33-year-old David Saylor, faces both state and federal charges in connection to the case.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Newaygo Police Officer Ryan Dornbos at 231.652.1655 ext. 242 or Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231.873.2171.