Stoplogs failed at White Cloud Dam, water levels significantly changed

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy office on Adobe Road near Kalamazoo. (November 2020)

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — Water levels had significant changes after stoplogs failed at the White Cloud Dam.

Both the pond upstream of the dam and the river flowing downstream had changes to water levels, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said in a release. The city of White Cloud is working to repair the failed stoplogs, which hold back water in the dam.

The dam is now stable, and the stoplogs are expected to be replaced in the next couple of days.

EGLE said the White Cloud Dam is a high-hazard dam. A 2019 inspection rated it in fair condition.

Originally built in 1872, it was rebuilt in 1920 after flooding destroyed the dam, and reconstructed in 1990.