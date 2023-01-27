A semi-truck overturned in Bridgeton Township on Friday, Jan. 27. (Michigan State Police)

BRIDGETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one is hurt after a semi-truck rolled over in Bridgeton Township Friday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., the Michigan State Police tweeted that troopers were on Maple Island Road near East Michillinda Road after a semi-truck carrying 80,000 pounds of calcium chloride rolled over.

No one is hurt.

MSP said the container is not leaking.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.