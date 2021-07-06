Search underway after report of person missing in Hess Lake

BROOKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency crews are on a lake southeast of Newaygo after getting reports that someone went missing in the water.

The first 911 call that one person may have gone under the water at Hess Lake in Brooks Township came in around 3:35 p.m., Newaygo County dispatchers said.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office dive team and Newaygo and Grant fire departments responded to the scene.

Details remained limited while the search was underway. Dispatchers would not say whether the person missing was an adult or child or man or woman.