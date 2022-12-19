NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who helped lead the Rockford Rams to three state championships is now going to be the head coach of a new football team.

Newaygo High School announced Monday that Ralph Munger had been hired as the school’s new varsity football coach.

Munger spent 12 seasons coaching for Frankenmuth before he was hired in Rockford. He turned the Rockford team into a perennial powerhouse with 25 consecutive playoff appearances, six perfect seasons, five finals appearances and three state titles.

Newaygo Public Schools Athletic Director Michael Fosburg said Munger was chosen from a group of 25 applicants from all over the country.

Fosburg said the district is excited about the future for the athletic department and community.

“We are excited to have him. I would say there is a certain buzz around the area right now. I think he will be a great fit,” Fosberg said. “This hire is not just about what is best for the athletic program but what is also best for our community and our kids as a whole.”

On Tuesday, Newaygo High School will officially introduce Munger as its new varsity head coach.