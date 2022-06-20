NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city block around Newaygo City Hall was reopened Monday after law enforcement blocked it off.

The public was asked to avoid the area after someone “located a device on the side of the road, placed it in a bucket” and drove it to the police department, the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The area around Newaygo City Hall was blocked off Monday after someone brought a device they found on the side of the road to the police department. (Courtesy Becky Nestle)

The bomb squad has cleared the area, the sheriff’s office said. The device was brought to a secure location to be detonated.

“Please remember that if you locate a suspicious device, to leave the item where it is found. Transported items such as this could have deadly consequences,” the sheriff’s office said.

Michigan State Police and the Newaygo Fire Department helped the sheriff’s office.