Preliminary hearing held for suspect in Grant-area shooting, Sparta fire

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A preliminary hearing in a Newaygo County courtroom Thursday shed more light on a Grant Township shooting in late March.

Levi Hubler, 26, was arrested in April in Tennessee.

He was charged with several counts including assault with intent to murder, firing a weapon in or at a building causing serious impairment and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In court it was revealed that Hubler used to live in the home on Fox Drive in Grant Township he’s accused of shooting into. The owner of the home told the court he allowed Hubler to live with him while he was on probation.

A woman named Betsy Martin was shot while sleeping inside that home on March 29, 2021.

Hubler also used to work at X-pert Trailer — a Sparta business that burned the same night.

The owner of the home on Fox Drive and X-pert Trailer was on the stand in court talking about when his working relationship with Hubler went south.

“He got mad at me and accused me of sleeping with his girlfriend. We had a falling out prior to that. I had a conversation with him about drug use. Things were not great at that point,” he said.

The victim in this shooting, Martin, was shot several times and is now out of the hospital and at home recovering.

The preliminary hearing will continue next month.