NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 74-year-old woman with dementia is missing, police say. She was last seen in Newaygo.

On Wednesday, Kathryn Reid of Rockford was visiting Riverfront Park Phase 2 with her adult daughter, police said. Her daughter reported Reid missing around 4:30 p.m.

Newaygo police said Reid drove away in a brown 2010 Honda CRV with registration DKM5756.

Reid was wearing a black sweater with flowers, a pink shirt with a visible collar, blue jeans and a black cap.

Anyone who sees Reid should contact the Newaygo Police Department at 231.689.5288 or the local police department where she is seen.