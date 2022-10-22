FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been almost a week since the Cirigliano family went missing from their home in Fremont, and on Saturday relatives said they’d heard nothing new.

Relatives told News 8 that police told them Tony Cirigliano, his wife, Suzette, both 51, and their sons, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, were last known to be in Iron Mountain on Tuesday and Wednesday — at the Michigan/Wisconsin border, more than 400 miles from Fremont.

It’s not clear what the family was doing there.

On Saturday, News 8 called more than a half-dozen hotels and motels, along with restaurants and shops in Iron Mountain, but nobody had heard of the family.

Police in Iron Mountain told News 8 they were not familiar with the case.

Surveillance video confirmed the family had stopped on Monday for food, gas and a bathroom break at a BP gas station in Gulliver, also in the Upper Peninsula.

The gas station manager told News 8 they didn’t appear distressed.

It was the day before, last Sunday, that Tony Cirigliano called 911 from his home in Fremont to ask for protection.

“It is related to September 11th and people want to erase me from the face of the Earth,” he told a dispatcher. “I am not crazy.”

They left behind his wife’s mother, who has dementia and was under their care. She was found wandering their neighborhood on Monday.

Police say they are trying to find the family so they can close out their missing persons case.

“I just think there’s a lot of unanswered questions here and we’re, from a law enforcement standpoint, trying to get some answers for people who care about them, and to make sure that everybody’s going to be OK,” Police Chief Tim Rodwell said on Friday.

The family is in a silver 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan with Michigan license plate DJL1982. Anyone with information about them is asked to call the Fremont Police Department at 231.924.2400, Silent Observer at 231.652.1121 or 911. Rodwell also asked Tony and Suzette Cirigliano to call police or family.