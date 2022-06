FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in downtown Fremont Thursday, police say.

It happened around 7 p.m. near an apartment on Main Street, the Fremont Police Department chief told News 8.

The chief said the victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is not yet known.

Police say people of interest have been detained.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.