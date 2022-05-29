EVERETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for an 88-year-old missing woman in the White Cloud area.

Noriko Punches was last seen in the area of 16th Street and Walnut Avenue in Everett Township, Newaygo County 911 Central Dispatch said in Facebook post. She has a history of dementia, it said.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a blue shirt.

Authorities did not provide News 8 with a photo of her.

Anyone with information on her location should contact Michigan State Police through Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231.689.5288.