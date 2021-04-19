Police ID Tennessee man arrested for Newaygo-area shooting

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police have identified the Tennessee man arrested in connection to a Newaygo-area shooting that wounded a woman.

Levi Hubler of Hixon, Tennessee has been formally charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, firing a weapon in or at a building causing serious impairment, three felony firearm charges, and charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Authorities investigate a shooting at a house in Grant Township, Monday, March 29, 2021.

The charges stem from a March 29 shooting in Grant Township that seriously injured a 43-year-old woman.

MSP said one of the bullets fired at the home on Fox Drive near Thornapple Avenue hit a woman inside. She remained in the hospital Monday where her condition is stable, state police said.

Firefighters and state police at the scene of a fire at X-Pert in Sparta. (March 29, 2021)

Police said a fire that started hours after the shooting at X-Pert Truck & Trailer in Sparta is connected to the first crime. County property records show the home where the shooting happened and the truck and trailer dealership are owned by the same person.

Hubler, 26, previously lived in Belmont, but state police have not elaborated on what relationship, if any, he had to the victim. He has not been charged in connection to the fire.

Hubler remains in the Newaygo County Jail awaiting his next court hearing.

The investigation is ongoing.