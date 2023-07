BIG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt when a plane crashed into Hardy Dam Pond Saturday morning.

The Newaygo County Dispatch said that just after 9 a.m., a plane with a pilot and instructor inside crashed into Hardy Dam Pond.

A houseboat nearby saw the plane sinking and helped tow the plane and its passengers to the boat ramp.

No one was hurt.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.