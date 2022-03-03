PD: Man breaks into Fremont apartment, stabs 2

FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the suspect who broke into an apartment in Fremont and stabbed two people with a knife Wednesday.

The Fremont Police Department said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The two victims were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The suspect, who was not known to the victims, ran away from the scene before officers arrived. He may have been injured while the victims were defending themselves, according to an FPD news release.

Police describe the suspect as a man with a slender build. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing, the release said.

The police department urges residents to lock their doors and report any suspicious behavior to law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fremont police at 231.924.2100 or Newaygo County Silent Observer at 231.652.1121.